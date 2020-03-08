BTS leader RM gives us weekend workout motivation as he rides a bicycle to work; See PHOTOS

BTS leader RM takes the bicycle to work and it has left us inspired to ditch the motor for a cycle this weekend.

How many of us have considered taking the bicycle to work? If you have been seeking for some inspiration, let BTS leader RM do the honours. The Korean singer, who has been a part of BTS since its inception, took to Twitter and shared a few selfies to inform everyone that he's hit the road on his bicycle and is headed to work. The singer stopped on one side of the road to flaunt his choice of commute. For those unaware, Namjoon doesn't have a driver's license.

In the photos shared, the Rap Monster was buttoned up in a light coloured jacket which he sported over a hoodie. The singer sported a white face mask to protect himself and others from possible infections. It is heartwarming to see the singer choosing the bike over calling for the cab or a car and hiring a driver to ferry him around. He shared the pictures with the caption, "Yeouido commute" (as per Google Translation) with a kiss and a cycle emoji.

Check out the photos below:

This isn't the first time the singer has been spotted riding the cycle to work. A few weeks ago, a video featuring RM and his buddy Jimin riding the bikes went viral. While he loves riding the cycle, in an interview with MTV, the singer joked that he wants to have a driver's license in the future. The band was asked to send a message to their future selves during the Map of the Soul: 7 promotion interviews. RM said, "34-year-old me, the old Namjoon, I'm asking, 'Have you finally got your driver's license?' I hope so!"

