BTS leader RM has the sassiest response to give to trolls who hate on the K pop band

On the Grammys 2020 red carpet, RM aka Kim Namjoon of BTS was asked to respond to the hate that the K-pop band receives from trolls to which the Bangtan Boys leader had a very classy reply to give.

BTS made a memorable night out of Grammys 2020, even though they were snubbed off of the nominations list. Making history as the first Korean artists to perform on the Grammys stage, the Bangtan Boys collaborated with Lil Nas X to give an entertaining performance. The BTS version of Seoul Town Road turned out to be just 50 seconds long, but the septet made sure to give the ARMY something to talk about. Furthermore, the fandom is now even more excited for their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7.

Taking to the Grammys 2020 red carpet, looking fine as hell, the K-pop band gave various interviews talking about making history as well as their new album, 7. During an interaction with Entertainment Tonight, when they were asked to respond to trolls, who hate on BTS, leader RM aka Kim Namjoon gave a very classy and equally sassy answer. "Even now somebody's... my ears are really itching because somebody's hating, right now... on Twitter or anywhere. We have our fans and they purple us and with that, we can get over anything," RM stated to ET.

Post the Grammys 2020, BTS conducted a V Live where RM and Jimin gushed about how they were shy to meet their idols, Nas and Usher. J-Hope even quipped that Namjoon hid behind him because he was incredibly nervous to converse with Nas.

For now, ARMY has a reason to celebrate as they will get to see BTS perform Black Swan live for the very first time on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week.

