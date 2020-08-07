  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS leader RM joins ARMY to plead V aka Taehyung to remove the boat hat and unveil his new hairstyle

Not only the ARMY but BTS leader RM also wants V to take off his hat. The rapper took to Weverse to plead "oppa" to take off his hat.
13787 reads Mumbai
BTS leader RM joins ARMY to plead V aka Taehyung to remove the boat hat and unveil his new hairstyleBTS leader RM joins ARMY to plead V aka Taehyung to remove the boat hat and unveil his new hairstyle

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung is doing everything to hide his new hairdo. The Sweet Night crooner is appearing in interviews and promotional activities sporting different kinds of boat hats. Today was no different. TaeTae sported a boat hat against in the video promoting the new Dynamite Instagram filter. The singer joined RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook to feature in the video. Following the release of the video, the ARMY begged Taehyung to unveil the new look. 

Fans took to Twitter and Weverse to beg the singer to stop teasing them. Turns out, Namjoon is on the ARMY's side. An Indian fan's post on Weverse urged Taehyung to take off his hat. "Taehyung, you'll look handsome either way but I wonder what's under that hat? Is it a new hairstyle? You can tell us, ARMY will keep it a secret!!," the post read, as per a fan translation. The Bangtan Boys leader commented on a fan post in Weverse and pleaded the Winter Bear hitmaker to take off his hat "right now." His comment read, "oppa..take that bucket off right now." Please, Taehyung, at least listen to Namjoonie and take off the hat! 

Meanwhile, the Rap Monster also left fans gushing with his silver tresses. Fans couldn't stop talking about the rapper's new hair colour that had a peek-a-boo moment in the video. Check out a few reactions here: BTS unveils Dynamite filter for IG; ARMY goes gaga over RM's silver hair

What colour do you think is Taehyung's new hairstyle? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :Weverse

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement