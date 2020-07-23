BTS leader RM leaves ARMY begging with the new album tease; Fans also freak out about Namjoon's hairstyle

BTS leader RM decided to shake things up on the dull Thursday by sharing a selfie and hyping up the band's upcoming album.

Trust the Rap Monster to hype the ARMY up on a dull Thursday. The BTS leader decided to shake things up a little by teasing the new BTS album in the making. For the unversed, the band recently announced they were working on new music while the world is homebound owing to the lockdown. The BTS members have divided the work on the music album. While the band has not officially revealed the release date, Jin had accidentally revealed the album could drop in October.

With all this information, Namjoon took to Weverse and decided to tease the album with a selfie. The singer sported a short hairdo, which left fans wondering if he had a haircut, and posing with a surprised (or rather a tad shocked) while talking about the album. Namjoonie captioned the photo, "Looking forward to Bangtans's new album so much."

The photo has left fans begging the singer and his fellow members, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook, to release a few songs from the album. There were a few who also complimented Namjoon's hairdo. Check out the reactions below:

The albums is coming soon and i don't think we are ready for this!!!! OMG OMG pic.twitter.com/IFbJAo5ik0 — misses Jimin (@PJMworld95) July 23, 2020

WHAT IS THE WORLD ARE WE SUPPOSED TO DO NOW!!!! NSJSHSSHSJ pic.twitter.com/JC6sTE9TbV — dumb fish (@dumbfishyyy) July 23, 2020

AHHH This is exciting but it's TOO MANY EMOTIONS! I can't deal — Sakshi Raturi (@SakshiRaturi) July 23, 2020

STOP TEASING US — tori⁷ (@VMlNYOON) July 23, 2020

rm on weverse

he looks so good with short dark hair pic.twitter.com/AvI9sCNCot — yessir⁷ (@yessir0801) July 23, 2020

rm's hair reminded me of fire era OHMSYGSOSHSH pic.twitter.com/caamXtVxvQ — ia (@fakelovemp3) July 23, 2020

IM GONNA SH%T IN MY PANTS. RM’S HAIR IS THE SAME AS HYYH https://t.co/phSM11C9mX — Stream Stay Gold ⁷ (@btsyoongles_) July 23, 2020

What do you think of the picture? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Over the past few months, the band has been sharing updates, as and when they could, with the ARMY. A few days ago, RM and J-Hope were seen picking out a camera they could use for the upcoming album's jacket photos. They hosted a YouTube live where they let ARMY watch their process. Back in June, Jimin spoke about the album during a live. The singer, who has been tasked with role of Music Project Manager, told the ARMY that the septet met with Big Hit Entertainment to discuss the melodies. The spoke about the songs that will be a part of the album.

Back in May, the band came together for a live session where they revealed their ideas for the album. At the time, fan translations revealed, Namjoonie pitched the idea of have six songs. However, TaeTae intervened and suggested the band works on seven tracks. The members agreed with Taehyung's idea. They divided the album into two tracks skit, one track, and four group songs. Seokjin expressed his wish of making another song like Spring Day. "Yes it's time we have that kind of song," Namjoonie agreed. On the other hand, the BTS leader suggested a song be made around the word "Telepathy". Yoongi has pitched the idea of a song on the word/concept of "Letter". The Moon singer expressed his wish for a song on the theme of sympathy.

While the band silently works towards the release of their new album, it has been revealed that the ARMY helped BTS to register a new Guinness World Record. As reported by Soompi, BTS achieved the record most viewers for a music concert live stream with Bang Bang Con Live. The live event took place on June 14, shortly after the band and the ARMY celebrated seven years of BTS.

At the time, it was reported that more than 756,600 people participated in the live event from 107 countries. The paid concert's attendance led to the band adding another Guinness World Records to their name. The officials have noted the number of viewers Bang Bang Con: The Live was 756,000. They also noted that it was indeed fans from 107 countries who joined BTS in the event. Bang Bang Con: The Live holds the record for the highest number of viewers that have ever tuned in for a music concert live stream.

Apart from the record, individual members and the band collectively have also been setting records on musical charts over the past few weeks. For example, BTS recently shattered an iTunes record previously held by Adele. Read all about it in the links below.

