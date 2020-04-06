#MyCoronaStory
BTS leader RM maintains daily routine by reading books from his library; Here are Namjoon's collection

BTS leader RM shared a picture of his book collection on Weverse to reveal he's turned towards the library during the quarantine.
BTS members, like many other international stars, are under quarantine. The K-Pop band was forced to cancel and postpone its Map of the Soul tour due to the Coronavirus pandemic. While the ARMY has been disappointed due to the turn of events, RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Suga are making sure fans sail through the difficult times with them. The singers have been actively interacting with fans on social media platforms. Just recently, Taehyung shared a heartwarming video of himself dancing to the tunes of Closer. Now, Namjoon revealed how he's spending his time in quarantine. 

The BTS leader took to Weverse and shared a picture of his book collection. The singer revealed he's "maintaining the daily life (daily routine)". A fan attempted and succeeded at listing most of the books in his collection. The books include The Moon and Sixpence by Somerset Maugham, The Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Dostoyevsky, The Story of Art by Ernst Gombrich, Cosmos: A Personal Voyage by Carl Sagan, Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus by John Gray and A Little History of the World by Ernst Gombrich to name a few. 

Check out the remaining list below: 

Have you read any of the books? Let us know your reviews in the comments below. 

RM recently made the headlines for his emotional confession to the ARMY over his VLive. The heartbroken singer admitted to missing the ARMY. Read all about it here: BTS: Emotional RM tears up for he misses the ARMY during MotS 7 promotions; Fans chant 'Thank You Namjoon'

