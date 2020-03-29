BTS leader RM pens a sweet letter for his Pilates teacher: Please live a long and healthy life

BTS leader RM penned a letter for his Pilates teacher over the opening of her studio. While the gesture left fans gushing, several fans were also surprised to learn he was a pilates student in the first place.

BTS members remind us of the importance of writing notes from time to time. Just a few days ago, we reported that BTS singer V aka Taehyung had left behind a note for a Korean restaurant owner. The singer enjoyed the food so much that he thanked him for the service and asked the ARMY to visit it. Now, BTS leader RM has done something similar. Namjoon has reportedly penned a special note for his Pilates teacher. The singer sent her a humble note after the teacher opened her own studio.

The note appeared on a Korean show and shared by a BTS ARMY member on Twitter. As per the tweet, RM wrote Body (the name of the studio) is the best Pilates studio. Addressing her teacher, he said RM said she has been finding her place for a long time and has finally found her foot in her own hometown. "Congratulations on the opening the studio and teacher, please live a long and healthy life! Be happy Beating heart3Beating heart - RM," the fan translation of the note revealed.

Fans showered RM with love. "He is so sweet :( the best Pilates student ever," a fan gushed. "joonie always finds the best words, he's the cutest :(" added another ARMY member. "namjoon popularizing pilates!" pointed out another fan.

he's the most kindest and sweetest person on this planet aahhh pic.twitter.com/RzLflfqMpF — m misses taetae (@twinkletaeee) March 28, 2020

He's down to earth . I stan the right person, I stan the right group — (@jmi90s) March 28, 2020

He was raise well.. love that he did this such a beautiful heart . — EommaLadybug⁷№¹ PROUD BTS ARMY Mum (@Munecavalerio) March 28, 2020

Joon is such a sweetheart. I hope that teacher will cherish his letter for a long long time ^-^ — ⁷ (@diminiejimin) March 28, 2020

Meanwhile, on the music front, BTS had to reschedule their North American leg of Map of the Soul tour due to Coronavirus. The Covid-19 outbreak had already forced the K-Pop band to cancel their Korean concerts. With no cure at sight, the band has decided to go against their planned tour for their fans' safety. Read all about it here: After cancelling Seoul concerts, BTS reschedules Map of the Soul Tour in North America due to COVID 19 scare

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More