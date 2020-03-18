BTS leader RM presented ARMY member a priceless gift during his Gangneung Buchae Gil trip last year

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Back in 2019, RM travelled to Gangneung Buchae Gil for a quick trip. During his visit, he came across an ARMY member and gave her a precious gift.

BTS might be forced into laying low due to the Coronavirus outbreak. However, last year, the Bangtan Boys announced they were on a break. Although the break lasted just a month, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V took the opportunity to distance themselves from work. The K-Pop band dispersed in different directions, with Namjoon choosing to travel through scenic locations as part of his break. Fans were treated to photos from his trip from time to time on social media.

During his travel, a lucky fan crossed his path and instantly recognised the singer. As per a Koreaboo.com report, a Twitter user named My Treasure (@bwDgz2TXgBRJ4Kj) took to Twitter and shared the details of her once-in-a-lifetime encounter with the BTS singer. It seems like RM was visiting the beautiful national nature monument Gangneung Buchae-Gil when the ARMY member crossed his path.

As per the international outlet, RM reportedly a two-dollar bill for the fan. While it might have been valued at USD 2 dollars, it is obvious that the bill now stands priceless. How much would you shell out to get your hands on the RM-signed dollar bill? Let us know your bids in the comments below.

As of today, it has been reported that BTS could be postponing their Map of the Soul tour date scheduled to take place in Europe and North America. The decision comes amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Read all about it here: BTS: Coronavirus scare may lead to cancellation of North America and Europe concerts of Map of the Soul Tour?

RM had recently admitted he was angered that the ARMY couldn't come to watch the K-Pop band perform their recently released songs. Here's what he said: BTS: Emotional RM tears up for he misses the ARMY during MotS 7 promotions; Fans chant 'Thank You Namjoon'

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More