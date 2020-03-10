BTS leader RM reveals Jin, V, Jungkook and others CRIED during the making of MotS 7; Raves about Suga & Shadow

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

BTS leader RM sat down for a VLive and spoke about the making of Map of the Soul: 7. The singer revealed interesting insights into each song during the chat.

BTS leader RM hosted a VLive today and he reflected upon the making of Map of the Soul: 7 album and the music videos that have been rolled out under MotS 7. The K-Pop singer began the live interaction by munching on a hamburger. The singer had not eaten lunch so he decided to bite into the burger and sip on some shake while he listened to "Forever Rain" and start the VLive. As he finished his meal, the singer revealed that he listened to the entire MOTS7 while waiting for his food to arrive, organised his thoughts before he began the live.

During the live, Namjoon confessed he felt "emotional" as he heard to Shadow again. Joonie shared several stories behind MotS7. He revealed the ON music video took more than just three weeks in the US for making. The BTS leader revealed that the band was startled listening to the song for the first time together. Only RM was optimistic about it. He revealed it was Jungkook to go from N.O to ON. He revealed that the band practiced in Korea for three weeks before they flew to the US and spent months on the video. He explained that the album was a result of their past reminiscing that doubled up as a motivation for the MOTS7 album.

RM revealed the seven-member band - comprising of RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, V and J-Hope, cried and laughed a lot during the making. They embraced many emotions while working on MOTS7. RM raved about Suga and his efforts on Shadow. He revealed that the song is beautiful due to the sadness it conveys. Namjoon added that Yoongi reached out to him seeking help for the English lyrics. He also expressed that Yoongi is a big person for giving him credit for a few lines in Shadow.

Speaking about the album, RM said that MotS7 is the answer to our question. He said the album is about the band's past awkwardness and shabbiness. It is their start, end and present.

