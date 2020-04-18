BTS leader RM REVEALS that the septet has started working on their next album: We’ve begun preparing for it

RM hosted a YouTube Live session and revealed to ARMY that BTS has already started working on their next album, post the success of Map of the Soul: 7, amidst the quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read below to know what Namjoon had to share on the same.

Before Bang Bang Con was all anyone could talk about, BTS leader RM hosted a YouTube Live session, amidst the quarantine period! As expected, the YouTube Live session kept shutting down in between because of influx by ARMY! However, Namjoon still had a candid chat with the fans, who he misses immensely, and who he constantly wants to stay in touch with virtually. Especially, when everyone is suffering from such hard times, RM, along with the other BTS members are doing everything in their power to leave ARMY with smiles on their faces.

ARMY was indeed for a pleasant surprise when Namjoon revealed that the septet had already begun working on their next album, post the success of Map of the Soul: 7. "I’m sure many of you have guessed by now, but we’re going to be releasing another album. We’ve begun preparing for it. We’re going to be sharing that preparation process with you. No details have been decided as of now, we’ve only just started talking about it. That we’re going to be creating something new. We’re going to work hard to do that," RM disclosed as per Soompi's translation.

"We’re not sure when that album will be released. I’m sure there will be moments that we don’t want to show because the album making process isn’t always beautiful, but even though we don’t know what the end result will be, we’ll do our best," Namjoon added.

