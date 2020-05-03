BTS leader RM shares his verdict on IU & Suga aka Yoongi's 'Eight'; Namjoon recommends a K Drama for ARMY

BTS singers RM and Suga sat down together for Yoongi's Honey FM where they spoke about Suga's collaboration with IU, RM's recently watched series and recently read book, and how he tears up when he misses the ARMY.

BTS rapper Suga hosted his Honey FM over the weekend and it featured RM as a special guest. The singers discussed numerous topics under the sun. One of which was Yoongi's upcoming collaboration with IU. For the unversed, the K-Pop rapper has worked on a song with the K-Pop singer. The song is titled Eight. The teaser was dropped recently and it has fans counting down days until its release. While the ARMY is eager to listen to the track, Namjoon has revealed he has heard the track.

The singer further teased the song by revealing the vibe of the song. As per a fan translation, the Bangtan Boys leader revealed Eight is the perfect song to play during a drive. It was previously revealed that the song is unlike anything IU has worked on before. The teaser released a few days ago was also refreshing. Haven't heard it yet? Check it out below:

Meanwhile, the Rap Monster also revealed he recently watched an interesting South Korean show. The singer revealed he watched a K-Drama called Kingdom. He not only gushed about the series, which is available on Netflix, but also asked Suga (and the ARMY listening) to give it a watch. He also recently read 'Steve Jobs' (the biography book on the renowned Apple founder).

While RM gave these interesting updates, he also shared that he misses the ARMY. Namjoon confessed he cries whenever he listens to Spring Day.

On the other hand, Suga also shared an interesting insight into AgustD2 (although it isn't the official name). Yoongi revealed he was supposed to be released in September 2019. However, due to several reasons, he couldn't release it. So he's reworking on it. But he has told fans not to expect it to drop anytime soon.

