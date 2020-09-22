  1. Home
BTS lights up Billboard Global Excl US' top spot with Dynamite; Continues to reign on No. 2 spot of Hot 100

BTS has achieved yet another milestone with Dynamite. The septet has topped the Billboard Global Excl US list with the all-English song. As for the Hot 100 list, the K-pop band continues to hold the second spot on the chart.
BTS continues to shatter records and hit new milestones with their latest release Dynamite. After holding the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100, the septet has now topped the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. For the unversed, Billboard introduced Billboard Global Excl. U.S. along with Billboard Global 200 tally last week. The rankings on the two charts are based on the streaming and sales from more than 200 territories across the world. The data compiled by Nielsen Music/MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 includes worldwide data where the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart features territories outside the U.S.

Cardi B's "WAP," featuring Megan Thee Stallion topped the Billboard Global 200 list whereas BTS' Dynamite ranked #2 on the chart. Billboard revealed Dynamite's Global 200 ranking is courtesy 79.1 million streams (down from 83.4 million) and 29,000 sold (down from 36,000). However, the K-pop band's first all-English song took the top spot of Billboard Global 200 Excl. U.S. Dynamite dethroned Hawái by Colombian star Maluma from the top spot. 

Apart from the two charts, BTS also featured on the Hot 100 chart this week. The band continues to reign on the second spot of the prestigious music chart for the second consecutive week. The Hot 100 list was topped by WAP yet again. Cardi B and BTS were followed by Laugh Now Cry Later by Drake ft. Lil Durk, Rockstar by Dababy ft Roddy Ricch and Blinding Lights by The Weeknd. 

Congratulations to all the artists! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

