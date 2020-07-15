BTS: Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda shares clip of Jungkook and V jamming to Given Up; Gives ARMY a shoutout

It was a happy surprise for the BTS ARMY when an old clip of Jungkook jamming to Given Up with V caught Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda's attention. The LP member gave the band and its ARMY a huge shoutout.

Back in 2014, Big Hit Entertainment dropped a Bangtan Bomb featuring Jungkook and V. The BTS members were seen jamming to Linkin Park's Given Up in the video. While it has been a long time since the video was shared, the clip found its way back on the internet courtesy an ARMY. A Twitter handle decided to revisit the iconic moment and enlighten baby ARMY members. Little did anyone imagine, the jam session video caught Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda's attention.

The American musician retweeted the video shared by the fan gave a huge shoutout to the BTS ARMY But he did not forget his fandom in the process. The artist shared the video with the caption featuring fire emojis beside "BTS army" and "LP soldiers." For those who haven't seen the video in the discussion, here's what unfolded. In the video, JK effortlessly mouthed the lyrics of the rap while Taehyung gave the Still With You Crooner company.

Check out the tweet and the complete video below:

BTS army LP soldiers https://t.co/0j4u2gMgAF — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 13, 2020

Jungkook is going to be excited about Mike's reaction. Jungkook has been vocal about his admiration of international artists. The Your Eyes Tell co-writer has been open about his love for Justin Bieber. When JB dropped his new song "Yummy", Jungkook supported the singer by giving him a shoutout on Twitter. Kookie also revealed he loves Lauv's Never Not by covering the song and breaking the internet with his video.

Meanwhile, the ARMY has been proud of JK for his Your Eyes Tell OST for the Japanese film of the same name.

