BTS' Love Myself campaign on ending violence against the youth awarded 2020 UNICEF Inspire Award

BTS' Love Myself Campaign, which was launched in 2017 and focused on ending violence against the youth, has been awarded the 2020 UNICEF Inspire Award in the Integrated Campaigns and Events category. Read below for more details on the septet's well-deserved achievement.
2389 reads Mumbai Updated: June 22, 2020 11:42 am
BTS partnered with UNICEF for a two-year anti-violence campaign called Love Myself.BTS partnered with UNICEF for a two-year anti-violence campaign called Love Myself.
One of the poignant reasons as to why BTS is one of the biggest musical acts of this generation with millions and millions of fans (ARMY!) supporting them is for the message that they send across to and for the youth. The K-pop band doesn't shy away from talking about social issues that pertain to the younger generation as the problems they face finally get a spotlight through the septet's lyrics. Moreover, BTS' philanthropy side is also to be deeply admired with their Love Myself campaign being the biggest example of their kind hearts.

For the uninitiated, in 2017, BTS teamed up with UNICEF to launch a two-year anti-violence campaign called Love Myself that aimed at protecting the youth from violence. Moreover, we all remember the iconic speech delivered by the Bangtan leader RM during the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, which was in regards to the Love Myself campaign. According to Soompi, BTS' valiant efforts to combat violence against the youth has been awarded the 2020 UNICEF Inspire Award in the Integrated Campaigns and Events category. These prestigious awards honour the UNICEF campaigns that have had the most influence all over the world, over the past year. In 2020, 100 campaigns from 50 countries were eligible for the 18 categories.

On BTS' well-deserved achievement, Lee Ki-cheol, UNICEF Korea secretary-general shared, "BTS’ message that you need to love yourself in order to be able to love others is creating a positive transformation all over the world. I believe this award is the result of BTS’s positive influence as they give children and youth across the Earth both courage and comfort. As a fellow Korean, I am truly proud of their receiving this award and I would like to use this opportunity to sincerely thank BTS and Big Hit Entertainment once again for always actively supporting UNICEF’s #ENDviolence campaign," via Soompi

Congratulations BTS!

ALSO READ: RM aka Namjoon writes the most heartwarming letter to ARMY on BTS' 7th anniversary: I love you more than love

Meanwhile, BTS and Big Hit Entertainment recently donated USD one million to the Black Lives Matter movement, which was matched within 24 hours by ARMY (#MatchAMillion) as well.

"We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter," BTS had tweeted.

