  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS: Makers of V's Dossy pajamas from his Simpson painting tweet find a special way to thank Taehyung & ARMY

BTS singer V posted a tweet a few weeks ago where he was admiring his Simpson painting. The comfy pajamas he wore in the photo were sold out within a few minutes. The manufacturers of the pants made a donation after they received the bulk order.
10208 reads Mumbai Updated: June 16, 2020 03:55 pm
BTS: Makers of V's Dossy pajamas from his Simpson painting tweet find a special way to thank Taehyung & ARMYBTS: Makers of V's Dossy pajamas from his Simpson painting tweet find a special way to thank Taehyung & ARMY
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A few weeks ago, BTS singer V took to Twitter to flaunt his Simpsons painting made by the fan. Taehyung pinned the painting on his wall and snapped a picture gazing at the picture. While the photo had the ARMY gushing over his gesture, TaeTae's printed pajamas caught everyone's attention. At the time, Pinkvilla reported that the pajamas were sold out within five minutes of the photo posted on the social media platform. Now, it has been revealed that the makers recorded a rise in sales and as a gesture to thank the BTS member. 

As reported by Gukjenews, the manufacturers of the clothing donated 300 pajamas and food commodities after the money they earned from the spike in sales. The donation was made to Sangdong Community Welfare Center as a gesture to thank Taehyung for popularising the pants and thanked the ARMY for buying them. The report also revealed that the sales had taken a hit owing the Coronavirus outbreak but V's tweet propelled the sale. At the time, the comfy outfit was sold at 19,900 won (approx RS 1,163 INR) at the time. The outfit was available in separate pieces for men and women.

Taehyung has been making the headlines for the numerous "good boy" gestures. The singer left the world smiling when he congratulated the graduates of the Class of 2020 using sign languages. Both the ARMY and non-ARMY viewers welcomed the gesture with open arms. The singer again used the help of sign language during the Bang Bang Con The Live on Sunday when he joined RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook for the BTS special. 

Read about it here: BTS Dear Class of 2020: V congratulates graduates with sign language; ARMY moved by Taehyung's gesture

Bang Bang Con: The Live: BTS member V aka Taehyung wins hearts again for using sign language on two occasions

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :GukjenewsTwitter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement