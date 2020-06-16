BTS: Makers of V's Dossy pajamas from his Simpson painting tweet find a special way to thank Taehyung & ARMY

BTS singer V posted a tweet a few weeks ago where he was admiring his Simpson painting. The comfy pajamas he wore in the photo were sold out within a few minutes. The manufacturers of the pants made a donation after they received the bulk order.

As reported by Gukjenews, the manufacturers of the clothing donated 300 pajamas and food commodities after the money they earned from the spike in sales. The donation was made to Sangdong Community Welfare Center as a gesture to thank Taehyung for popularising the pants and thanked the ARMY for buying them. The report also revealed that the sales had taken a hit owing the Coronavirus outbreak but V's tweet propelled the sale. At the time, the comfy outfit was sold at 19,900 won (approx RS 1,163 INR) at the time. The outfit was available in separate pieces for men and women.

Taehyung has been making the headlines for the numerous "good boy" gestures. The singer left the world smiling when he congratulated the graduates of the Class of 2020 using sign languages. Both the ARMY and non-ARMY viewers welcomed the gesture with open arms. The singer again used the help of sign language during the Bang Bang Con The Live on Sunday when he joined RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook for the BTS special.

