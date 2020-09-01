BTS makes HISTORY as Dynamite debuts at No 1 on Billboard Hot 100; Bangtan Boys in tears after milestone

It was an emotional start to the week for BTS and its ARMY after Billboard revealed that Dynamite has debuted on top of their Hot 100 list. The septet has made history with the debut and the members couldn't stop themselves from breaking down.

What better birthday gift can Jungkook ask this year! BTS' latest track Dynamite debuted at the no. 1 spot of the Billboard Hot 100. At some point in RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have confessed that they hope they reach the top spot of the international music chart. With Dynamite, the septet's dream to reach the summit has been fulfilled and honestly, it feels emotional! Not only did the group debut at their personal best on the chart but BTS also became the first all-South Korean group to wear the no. 1 crown on the chart.

The Bangtan Boys peaked at No 4, with their release ON, back in March. Fort he unversed, Billboard revealed that the Hot 100 list is a blend of all-genres US streaming, radio airplays and sales. Following the news, the ARMY painted social media purple as they celebrated BTS' milestone achievement.

Emotional BTS members took to Weverse and Twitter to congratulate the ARMY and confess that they are in tears with the achievement. RM took to Weverse and shared the list of top 10 songs from the Hot 100 list and said, "Jungkook-ah the best birthday gift!! Congratulations Now I'm going to sleep ARMY love you." Jin followed the Bangtan leader's footsteps to the platform and wrote, "Billboard No1 Dynamite - BTS with ARMY I'm happy Hehe Jungkookie receives amazing gift."

RM on Weverse 0901 Jungkook-ah the best birthday gift!! Congratulations Now I'm going to sleep ARMY love you. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/CIoaxP153x — Soo Choi⁷ a fan of Billboard Hot100 No1 singer (@choi_bts2) August 31, 2020

Jin on Weverse 0901 Billboard No1

Dynamite - BTS with ARMY

I'm happy Hehe

Jungkookie receives amazing gift. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/y5XUXTWMf3 — Soo Choi⁷ a fan of Billboard Hot100 No1 singer (@choi_bts2) August 31, 2020

Suga was speechless with the achievement. He posted a series of crying faces. If Yoongi has gone speechless, you can imagine what an achievement this is! The rapper also took to Twitter and confessed he couldn't sleep. The emotional member tweeted, "ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ #JungkookAhHappyBirthday #IcouldntSleepYet #PunchingInTheAir #SUGA @BTS_twt".

Suga on Weverse 0901 @BTS_twt means pic.twitter.com/7rrrIdBiTq — Soo Choi⁷ a fan of Billboard Hot100 No1 singer (@choi_bts2) August 31, 2020

J-Hope shared a bunch of photos featuring Jungkook and wished him on his birthday while thanking the ARMY for all their love and support. "Our Makdoongie, happy bday so so much, Hyung loves you so much! Congratulations on BB No1, the members!! I'm happy because you are existing And ARMY!! You know well I appreciate and love ARMYs more than any others, right? ARMY should receive congratulations too!! My people who always are next to me, love you," Hobi tweeted.

우리 막둥이 생일 너무너무 추카하고

형이 마니 사랑해!~빌보드 1위도 추카해 멤버들 너희들이 있기에 행복하다

그리고 아미!! 누구보다 고맙고 사랑하는건 아미 분들인거 알죠??

아미도 축하 받아야해요!!

늘 곁에 함께 해주는 내 사람들 사랑해요 pic.twitter.com/1Zr81MKxmn — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 31, 2020

To which Jimin replied that he was still crying. Mochi shared a series of tweets to pour his heart out to the ARMY. "I mean I just talked with Suga Hyung, Thank you so much and thank you again. ARMY so sorry I don't know how to write ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ Keep cryingㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ #JIMIM," ChimChim said before adding, "I can't sleep since I can't feel this is real ㅜㅜㅜㅜ". A little later, the singer finally gathered himself and wrote, "Out of mind now, but you guys made this and you guys should receive the congratulations. I hope you feel as good as this No1 score. Thank you and thank you #JIMIN #OurARMYReceivedAnAward @BTS_twt."

너무 정신이. 없지만 여러분들이. 이뤄 낸 것이며 여러분들이 축하받을 것 이며 이 성적 만큼이나 지금 여러분들의 기분이 좋았으면 좋겠습니다. 감사하고 감사합니다#JIMIN#우리아미상받았네 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 31, 2020

Taehyung confessed feeling surreal. He said, "Is this... real ".

What are your thoughts on BTS' Dynamite sitting on the top spot of Hot 100? Let us know in the comments below.

