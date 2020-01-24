BTS makes history as first Korean artists to have an album certified RIAA Platinum with Love Yourself: Answer

Along with BTS' album, Idol from Love Yourself: Answer has been certified RIAA Platinum as well. This marks BTS' third song, after Mic Drop and Boy With Luv, to achieve the feat. Read below for more details.

BTS is currently on cloud nine as they have a lot to look forward to in 2020. Firstly, their next album after the super successful Map of the Soul: Persona, titled Map of the Soul: 7 is less than a month away from its release date (February 21, 2020). Moreover, there was a lot of buzz surrounding a possible appearance at Grammys 2020, which would also include a performance irrespective of the fact that they were snubbed off the nominations list. Finally, the Recording Academy confirmed that the Bangtan Boys were indeed going to be a part of Grammys 2020.

Why this feat is extremely significant is that it will be the first time ever for a Korean act to perform on the Grammys stage. But, that's not all! BTS continues to make history as their third Korean album Love Yourself: Answer, which features hit tracks like DNA, Fake Love and Idol, has been certified Platinum by RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America). This means that Love Yourself: Answer has sold 1 million equivalent album units in the United States. Moreover, Idol, which is a part of the same album has also been certified Platinum by RIAA making it the third song, after Mic Drop and Boy With Luv by the septet to achieve this feat.

Congratulations to BTS!

While there is still mystery surrounding their performance at Grammys 2020, we will be watching BTS perform Black Swan, the pre-release track from Map of the Soul: 7, for the first time ever on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Their performance will take place on January 28, 2020.

