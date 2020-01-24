BTS makes history with Grammys 2020 performance; ARMY gets emotional as Yoongi's wish comes true
We have a sour throat from screaming our guts out but it was all worth it. BTS is officially performing at the Grammys 2020. The prestigious music award show sees the RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and V perform on the Grammys stage. With their performance taking place on January 26, BTS is set to make history as the first Korean band to perform at the Grammys. This would be the second time BTS would be attending the Grammys.
The news of their performance comes after weeks of speculations. Having announced their Map of the Soul: 7 comeback plan, the ARMY had foreseen a possible Grammy performance. To add fuel to the speculation, Variety reported that the band would be performing with six-time Grammys 2020 nominee Lil Nas X. Initial reports suggested that only RM would be performing. However, the Recording Academy has now confirmed that the whole band has been included.
Following the news, the BTS ARMY pulled out old footage of the band's interviews and pointed out every time the band has confessed their wish to perform at the Grammys. Videos of Yoongi expressing his wish to set the Grammys floor on fire have resurfaced since the announcement. Fans couldn't help but celebrate Suga's dream come true.
Check out a few ARMY tweets below:
Liam : What's the next, next step for BTS?
SG : Maybe GRAMMY?#방탄소년단 #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/QOYtrrbSvz
— 휘뚜루마뚜루 (@_nojam_nolife) January 23, 2020
Yoongi: i’ve always wanted to perform at the Grammys
2020 #GRAMMYs: “this is BTS’ first time performing on the GRAMMY Awards”
i’m crying #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/5kBU9RTZ65
— yoongi’s shadow ⁷ (@sgrmin) January 23, 2020
It's okay as long as my boys is happy then im so happy for them too. That's what matters most to me. Especially it's Yoongi dream right. He will be so very happy right now knowing they will perform at Grammy's @BTS_twt #BTS
— Bing⁷_BTS's Army (@solidbts_army) January 23, 2020
What Yoongi wants, Yoongi gets. @BTS_twt #bts #GRAMMY https://t.co/Vz5B0n4RpE
— bangtan-noona ⁷ (@abbyebalo) January 23, 2020
Congratulations! We are so excited to see you on the Grammy stage! Yoongi baby your dream @BTS_twt #BTS
— mamaluvs ⁷ (@mamaluvsbangtan) January 23, 2020
Finally yoongi's hopes for BTS to appear on Grammy came true. BTS fighting , army's always by your side, and we love youuu @BTS_twt #BTS #BTSGRAMMYS #BTSXGRAMMY #BTSARMY #BTSIsComing
— taebear⁷ (@Taetaebear13) January 23, 2020
BTS' Grammy performance comes days before they are set to perform at an iHeartRadio event and on The Late Late Night Show With James Corden show. Are you excited to watch BTS bring the house down this weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
ALSO READ: Grammys 2020: Ariana Grande bumps into BTS during rehearsals but ARMY trends 'WHERE IS YOONGI'
Add new comment