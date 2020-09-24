  1. Home
BTS' malicious commenter sentenced to maximum penalty; Fined 4 million won in total for three criminal cases

BTS' management Big Hit Entertainment recently gave an update regarding the legal action they have taken against malicious comments about the septet with one perpetrator sentenced to maximum penalty in court with a total fine of 4 million won.
BTS will not take kindly to malicious comments by haters and the recent update on their legal action against one such perpetrator is all the proof we need. According to Allkpop, BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment revealed in a statement that a writer of malicious postings was sentenced to maximum penalty in court. The same writer has been sued for defamation by the company on three occasions.

"The perpetrator has persistently written malicious postings and was fined a total of 4 million won (USD 3409.45) for three criminal cases by the Seoul Eastern District Court on July 30 and September 1, 2020. One of them, in particular, is a fine of 2 million won (USD 1704.80), the highest penalty in court for contempt," Big Hit's statement detailed. The company further stated that those who are continuously using and creating new accounts to write malicious postings against BTS will be filed with additional charges in the case.

They stated that if the criminal act continues even after the final sentence then Big Hit plans to file a "civil compensation claim" while there will be no agreement or leniency. The company also noted in their statement that posts which takes the police investigation lightly or spread false information about the complaint will be submitted to the court as additional evidence for stronger punishment.

Big Hit isn't playing this time around and BTS ARMY shared their appreciation for the company by trending them on Twitter thanking them for taking strict action against the malicious comments BTS has unfortunately been directed to.

What do you have to say about Big Hit Entertainment taking stringent legal action against BTS' malicious haters? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

For now, we have BTS' comeback to look forward to as the septet plans to release their new album before 2020 ends.

