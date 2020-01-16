BTS' Map Of The Soul: 7 album smashes records with its jaw dropping first week preorders

BTS announced Maps of the Soul 7 last week. Although the K-Pop band has just dropped a single music video, the album has already a record-breaking presales orders.

It hasn't been bigger than this for BTS. It has been a few days since the South Korean band announced their comeback album Maps of the Soul 7. The international singers haven't disclosed details about their songs but they have dropped their album trailer aka Interlude: Shadow, sung by Suga, last week. They eventually opened the gateway to preorders and before you know it, the ARMY broke records with the preorders. BTS’ management company, Big Hit Entertainment, has revealed the number of MotS 7 records preordered by fans and it is bound to drop your jaws.

As per the company, Map of the Soul: 7 has already sold a record 3.42 million stock preorders. BTS has broken its own record this year. Last time the Bangtan Boys rolled out an album, Map of the Soul: Persona, they sold 2.685 million preorders within its first five days of availability. This isn't the first time BTS broke the record. in 2018, BTS sold 1.511 million preorders in its first week with their album Love Yourself: Answer, Forbes reports.

While the record-breaking numbers are shocking, they are not surprising. With the release of Interlude: Shadow, it was evident that BTS is going to own the year. The song, which released soon after the K-Pop band unfolded their plans leading up to the release of the album, recorded the fastest 10 million views by K Pop soloists. Read all about it here: Interlude: Shadow: BTS' Suga BEATS J Hope & V to record fastest 10 million views by K Pop soloists?

