BTS Map Of The Soul: 7: Comeback map REVEALS K Pop band's plan for the ARMY; Deets Inside

The k-pop band, BTS which is a worldwide phenomenon has now revealed the release dates of the follow up to Map of the Soul: Persona, called the Map of the Soul: 7. Nearly after 10 months after Map of the Soul: Persona, the new album will be coming out, and the fans are very excited to hear the news. The news of the latest album was reportedly put on BTS’ global fan community, called BTS Weverse. The last three albums by the world-renowned band BTS Love Yourself: Tear, Love Yourself: Answer and Map of the Soul: Persona were released within a gap of 11 months from each other.

The albums had proved to be a sweeping hit among the fans and music lovers across the globe. Since the well-known band Beatles, BTS is the only band to release 3 albums in a year. Not only did BTS release three record breaking albums in a year's time, each of those three albums had hit the number one spot. At Variety‘s Hitmakers event which was held in December, BTS had made known that their new album will be out soon, and now that statement has come true with their latest album titled Map Of The Soul: 7. Various cities like New York, Seoul, London and Berlin are named in the four phase scheduled released by the K-pop band.

BTS was also honoured at Variety's event at group of the year, and the fans were delighted to see their favourite band winning the honour. As per the latest media reports, BTS has been working since the month of October, when they released a new version of Make It Right and I Like Me Better alongside singer and songwriter named Lauv. The official video for their lead single will be coming out on February 28.

