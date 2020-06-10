BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 creates record as the 4th longest running Korean album on US charts

Its time for the BTS army to rejoice again as the Korean Band's album Map of the Soul: 7 has created yet another record. Read further for more details.

BTS is currently one cloud nine as their album Map of the Soul: 7 has been breaking records one after the other. The septet’s latest creation has been receiving tremendous response from music lovers all over the world. Almost every song from the much-awaited album has been faring well that includes ON, My Time, Filter and so on. After making a record for being the fourth number one album on Billboard 200, it has made another outstanding record again!

MOTS: 7 has become the fourth longest staying Korean album in the US charts. As we all know, the album already has made a record for being on the Billboard 200 for 15 weeks and now, to everyone’s excitement, the Bangtan Boys have added another credit to their long list of achievements. Apart from that, it is now on the same pages as one of BTS’ previous albums, Love Yourself: Tear which also stayed for almost the same amount of time on Billboard charts.

Well, that calls for a celebration for the BTS army as the Korean boy band has achieved a lot in the past few weeks. For the unversed, Map of the Soul: 7 was released on February 21, 2020 and is the fourth studio album to be rolled out by the septet. This happens to be a follow-up album of the band’s extended play titled Map of the Soul: Persona that was released back in April 2019.

(ALSO READ: Map of the Soul: 7: BTS register 4th No 1 album on Billboard 200; ARMY reminisce about the septet's hard work)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×