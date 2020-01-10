BTS Map Of The Soul: 7 Interlude: Shadow Comeback Trailer: ARMY notices an Indian connect in Suga centric MV

An ARMY member was able to decode an Indian connect in BTS's recently released Interlude: Shadow Comeback Trailer featuring Suga. The Bangtan Boys' upcoming album Map Of The Soul: 7 will be out on February 28, 2020.

ARMY knows for a fact that when it comes to a song curated by BTS, it's going to be overwhelmed with deep meaning about life and struggles faced by all of us. Their music digs deep into the psyche of human evolution and what the world has come to today. The Bangtan Boys are currently gearing up for the release of their next album and we can bet that the meaning behind the entire soundtrack is going to blow our minds. Titled Map of the Soul: 7, the pre-sales for the album have already begun while it will be released on February 28, 2020.

Keeping ARMY on their toes and satiating their appetites, we finally got the first glimpse of 7, which is the comeback trailer. Titled Interlude: Shadow Comeback Trailer, the teaser includes Suga rapping about being chased by his own shadow and demons, at every given point. A heartbreaking moment in the MV sees men dressed in all black with their faces masked standing outside hotel rooms, most probably referencing the lack of privacy in BTS' life. In the center, we have Yoongie standing in front of a door, laced in red bricks. An ARMY member theorised that the design has an Indian connect attached to it.

According to a fan tweet, the artwork has been inspired by famous British Indian sculptor Anish Kapoor, specifically his work Swayambhu. In Sanskrit, Swayambhu means self-manifested or created by its own accord. Given Suga's message through his lyrics, it would make sense as to why this particular art piece was inspired and recreated in the MV.

Check out the fan's decoded tweet below:

The door behind yoongi is referencing an art piece made by artist Anish Kapoor called Swayambh

The brick tries crossing the doorway but since it's too big it can't ndeposits some of itself on the doors

It's like saying he loses a bit of himself with everything he goes through pic.twitter.com/KZkd5o79ub — kimya| winteam (@minminisubunit) January 9, 2020

Leave it to BTS to mesmerise us yet again!

What did you think of Interlude: Shadow Comeback Trailer and Suga's meaningful and heartbreaking lyrics? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

