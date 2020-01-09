BTS' Map Of The Soul: 7 Interlude: Shadow Comeback Trailer: Suga unfolds his goals, fears in chilling lyrics

BTS has finally dropped its new video titled Map Of The Soul: 7 Interlude: Shadow Comeback Trailer. The video stars Suga rapping to heartbreaking lyrics. Check it out below.

It is finally happening! Earlier this week, BTS announced its plans for their most anticipated comeback. The K-Pop band revealed MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 and detailed their plans of dropping the trailer, a new song and eventually the album. The day has come when the ARMY is treated to the comeback trailer. Big Hits Entertainment dropped a new video titled MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 Interlude: Shadow Comeback Trailer and it features Suga pouring his heart out through his brilliant rap.

Yoongi is seen sans his other fellow BTS singers - Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, RM and J-Hope - detailing his thoughts. The singer raps about his ambitions to be the king, to be on the top of the world before he sheds light on the monsters chasing him along his climb. The video perfectly expresses his struggles, his battles, his dreams and more as Suga continues to express his wish to be the king.

The video takes a scary turn when Suga is placed on top of a stage and a crowd of people holds up their phones to capture every move of the singer. He goes to sing, "You are me, I'm you, now do you know," as the crowd grows closer to him. The video ends with the singer disappearing in the crowd.

Check out the video below:

