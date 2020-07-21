BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey has new Oricon record; Jungkook's Your Eyes Tell reaches 98 #1's on iTunes

According to Oricon, BTS' fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey, has sold 564,000 copies in its first week of release. Moreover, Jungkook's composed track, Your Eyes Tell, reached #1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in 98 countries.

July 2020 belonged to BTS as they finally released their highly-awaited Japanese album, Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey. While the album included Japanese versions of their several hit songs like On, Black Swan, Boy With Luv and Idol, there were also brand new tracks like the lead single, Stay Gold, as well as Jungkook's composed song, Your Eyes Tell. Those two tracks, in particular, was released prior to the album dropping on July 15 along with a mesmerising MV accompanying Stay Gold.

When it comes to BTS' fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey has broken a major Oricon record as it sold 564,000 copies in its first week of release, via Soompi. This sets a new record for the highest first weeks sales which has been achieved by a male foreign artist. In comparison, the record was held previously by TVXQ's Best Selection 2010 which sold 413,000 copies. Moreover, BTS' latest outing has sold the most copies in Japan in 2020, so far, even in terms of total sales.

But, that's not all! Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey took over the Oricon Weekly Albums chart and the Weekly Digital Albums chart for at No. 1 for July 21, which makes it the sixth BTS album to top the former chart. BTS is now the second foreign male artist to achieve the most No. 1's on Oricon Weekly Albums chart and is just behind TVXQ which currently holds the record with eight albums.

Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey also debuted at No. 115 on Billboard 200 and earned the septet its 12th career entry on the chart, which extends their record for the most among all K-pop acts.

When it comes to Your Eyes Tell, Jungkook's hardwork has led to the romantic ballad reaching #1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 98 countries including the US, UK, Japan, France, UAE and Germany. Stay Gold, on the other hand, has reached #1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in 85 countries including the US, UK and Canada.

To say that we're impressed with BTS would be a major understatement!

Speaking of Your Eyes Tell, the song is a part of the upcoming Japanese film OST, with the same name. The Takahiro Miki directorial stars Ryusei Yokohama and Yuriko Yoshitaka and is the remake of Song Il-gon's 2011 directorial, Always, which starred So Ji-sub and Han Hyo-joon.

For the unversed, Your Eyes Tell is the love story between a washed-up kickboxer and a telemarketer who is slowly going blind. The two main leads encounter each other and become closer only for the kickboxer to realise that he played a role in the telemarketer going blind. Your Eyes Tell releases on October 23, 2020.

According to Yahoo News Japan, via Koreaboo, Bang PD revealed that Kookie had written Your Eyes Tell after reading the film's script along with watching its video clips. While a few demos were shared with the producers, BTS submitted The Golden Maknae's song which impressed them as the moving love song represented the storyline of Your Eyes Tell.

When it comes to Stay Gold, BTS' track has been chosen for the Japanese drama, Spiral Labyrinth: DNA Forensic Investigation OST.

For now, BTS is working hard on their next album and it looks like the septet has already started recording for their next comeback. ARMY are theorising that the upcoming album could be releasing in late August. However, during an OT7 YouTube Live, Jin had accidentally spoiled the album release month to be October. We will have to wait and watch to see when BTS will be making their next comeback but we're guaranteed it's going to be their most personal yet. From producing to choreography duties, each member had a key responsibility to delve into when it comes to the upcoming album.

Meanwhile, BTS recently unveiled the preview for BTS Memories of 2019 which will take ARMY on 10 hours and 30 minutes nostalgic journey. Whether it be reliving their epic wins at MAMA 2019, MMA 2019 and BBMAs 2019 or even go behind-the-scenes of their Boy With Luv and Intro: Persona song shoots, there's going to be so much to look forward to when BTS Memories of 2019 drops on August 12, 2020.

