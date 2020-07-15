BTS: Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey reaches #1 on US iTunes; Your Eyes Tell surpasses Stay Gold with most #1's

It's not even been 24 hours but BTS is already breaking iTunes records with Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey and Jungkook's self-composed track, Your Eyes Tell. Read below for the latest iTunes updates on BTS' fourth Japanese album.

It's been an interesting few hours for ARMY, as BTS finally released their highly-awaited fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey. Not only did MOTS: 7 The Journey contain Japanese versions of their tracks from Map of the Soul: 7 but its new songs included the lead single, Stay Gold, as well as Your Eyes Tell, which was a ballad composed by Jungkook. As the clock struck midnight in Korea, ARMY made it their mission to help BTS break iTunes records and it's magnificent to witness what they have already achieved in less than 24 hours.

Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey is officially the first Japanese album by a Korean act to debut at #1 on US iTunes Top Albums chart, via Twitter. Moreover, the album has reached #1 on UK iTunes Top Albums chart as well as 70+ countries and counting. But, that's not all! Your Eyes Tell is also causing music mayhem as it reached #1 on not just US and UK iTunes Top Songs chart but also reached the numero uno spot in a total 85 countries. This means, Kookie's track surpassed Stay Gold's #84 iTunes record and is now the Japanese song by a Korean act with the most #1's on iTunes. Furthermore, all the songs from MOTS: 7 The Journey are charting in the Top 50 on US iTunes Top Songs chart.

Insane would be an understatement but we can't say we're entirely surprised. 2020 has truly been about breaking records for BTS.

