BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E Day 1: Jimin leaves ARMY thirsting after his sexy, smooth & suave Filter performance

During Day 1 of BTS' online concert MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E, Jimin left little to BTS ARMY's wildest imagination as ChimChim performed his Map of the Soul: 7 solo song Filter live for the first time.

It's hard to believe that we're already done with Day 1 of BTS' highly-awaited online concert MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E. While BTS ARMY were all geared up to go on a virtual yet roller coaster ride of varying emotions with the septet, they weren't prepared for just how much BTS had to offer with their love letter to ARMY amid such harsh times due to COVID-19.

Amongst the major highlights of MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E Day 1 had to be Jimin's first-ever live performance of his seductive Map of the Soul: 7 solo song Filter. While we're aware of how sexy the song is, Jimin turned the temperature to the highest of levels with his charismatic personality and insane dance moves. Filtering through white, black and eventually, red formal attires, ChimChim managed to even make changing suits into a trending dance step. However, when ARMY was really left feral was that one thirsty dance move by Baby Mochi and you know which one we're referring to!

ARMY was also appreciative of the solo spotlight Jimin got during BTS' Black Swan performance as the 24-year-old singer embodied a literal angel with his on-point choreography.

Check out BTS ARMY reacting to Jimin's Filter and Black Swan performance during MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E Day 1 below:

What did you think of Jimin's impressive moves in Filter and Black Swan during MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E Day 1? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E Day 2 takes place tomorrow, i.e. October 11, at 12:30 pm IST.

