BTS Map of the Soul ON:E Day 1 Live Updates: RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook to bring the house down

BTS is ready to take the ARMY on a roller coaster ride with Map of the Soul ON:E concert. Today marks the first day of the event. Check out the live updates below.

The day has finally arrived. BTS is all set to bring the house down with their Map of the Soul ON:E concert. The two-day event will see the Bangtan Boys perform their latest album Map of the Soul: 7 while their fandom, BTS ARMY, join them virtually from across the world. The teasers featuring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook promise a memorable weekend is in the making. To top it off, Big Hit Entertainment issued a press note to reveal that the event is eight times bigger than the Bang Bang Con: The Live, production value per se.

Pinkvilla will be attending the first day of Map of the Soul ON:E and we are eager to see what BTS has in store for the fandom. Check out the live updates below.

5:15 PM KST/1:45 PM IST: Purple Love

Did you hear about the ARMY bombs placed on the chairs at the venue where BTS will be performing tonight? Well, photos have surfaced online to reveal that Big Hit Entertainment has placed ARMY bombs on empty chairs and it looks like the venue will turn purple even as though the ARMY is physically there. If this doesn't leave you sobbing, we don't know what will! Check out the complete story here: Map of the Soul ON:E: BTS fans emotional AF after photos of chairs with ARMY bombs at concert venue surface

4:30 PM KST/1 PM IST: It's D-Day of Map of the Soul ON:E!

Brace yourselves for BTS is here to take you through a memorable journey this weekend! The Bangtan Boys have been counting down to Map of the Soul ON:E, just like the ARMY, and teasing an unforgettable fan fair. Earlier this wee, Big Hit Entertainment shared a press note to reveal that Map of the Soul ON:E will be eight times bigger than Bang Bang Con: The Live. The release revealed that BTS will per performing on four massive stages. To enhance the experience, the Map of the Soul ON:E concert has incorporated technological features such as AR, XR and 4K/HD. The ARMY will also be treated to a “multi-view live streaming” that displays six multi-view screens from which fans can select their favourite one.

Are you ready for Map of the Soul ON:E? We know we are!

Check out the concert teasers while we wait for the concert to begin:

