BTS' Map of the Soul ON:E offline concert CANCELLED due to COVID 19; Concert to go on as an online event only

Big Hit Entertainment cancelled BTS' offline concert, Map of the Soul ON:E, due to COVID 19. The agency has confirmed that the online concert will take place as per schedule.

There is some disappointing news for the BTS fans in South Korea. The group had previously planned to host an offline concert in Seoul, Map of the Soul ON:E, in Seoul next month. The event was scheduled to take place on October 10 and 11. Big Hit Entertainment has now announced that they have cancelled the offline concert owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, which has also impacted South Korea. The entertainment agency issued a heartfelt statement apologising to fans anticipating the event.

"We had plans for an offline concert, despite not being able to open many spots for concertgoers due to the coronavirus. We had been preparing for it in order to strictly follow the preventative measures due to the pandemic, in order to create a safe environment for fans and the artists. However, due to the increased levels of social distancing of late that prevents gatherings and events, there have been no guidelines apart from this that can allow us to have an offline concert," their statement read, as reported by Koreaboo.

They assured that the online concert will continue as per schedule. "We are sorry to the fans that have been anticipating an offline concert. We seek your understanding in this," the statement added. The group has organised a couple of online concerts because earlier this year, BTS was also forced to cancel their Map of the Soul Tour due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

