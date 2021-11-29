BTS & Megan Thee Stallion surprise ARMY with a 'smooth' performance of Butter at septet's LA concert

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion have finally performed their rendition of the septet's hit single Butter at their LA concert. For those unversed, Megan and BTS were supposed to take the stage together during American Music Awards (AMAs) 2021, however that couldn't happen due to the Savage rapper's last-minute cancellation.

On the second day of their 4-day Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Los Angeles, BTS surprised ARMY with a performance of Butter, joined by the 'Hot Girl Coach' Megan Thee Stallion! The rapper performed her iconic rap verse within the song which had previously become an instant hit after release. BTS and Megan seemed to have been joyfully grooving to their epic remix and were happy to be in each other's company. Fans, who lovingly call them 'MegTan' couldn't believe that they finally got to witness the highly-awaited performance of the group with Megan Thee Stallion.

While dropping out from the AMAs previously, Megan had tweeted, "Hotties I was so excited to go to the AMAs and perform with BTS, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend. I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform BTS’ Butter real soon!" However, now that Megan and BTS have performed Butter live, fans who were in the concert couldn't stop gushing about the same on Twitter.

Megan took to Twitter to laud BTS and thank them for inviting her! "Last night was EVERYTHING ButterGrowing heart Thank you to my friends BTS for having meee," she tweeted.

Last night was EVERYTHING Thank you to my friends @BTS_twt for having meee pic.twitter.com/Pcy5VclUrn — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 29, 2021

What are your thoughts about BTS and Megan Thee Stallion's version of the septet's hit single Butter?

