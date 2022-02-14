BTS member J-Hope can't contain his excitement over epic Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show ft. Eminem, Dr Dre, more

All anyone's talking about right now is the epic, extraordinary and spectacular Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featuring music giants from three generations - Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre - quite literally "killing" it out of the stadium. Amongst the many celebrities who were spellbound by the show-stopping act, BTS member J-Hope hyped the overall performance on social media, reacting to it in classic Hobi style!

Taking to Instagram Stories, J-Hope shared snippets of the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance as he was watching with the world on his big-screen TV. First up, with halo smileys, Hobi showed his appreciation for Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, even singing: "Party. California." He also gave an eager, excited reaction to 50 Cent before going gaga over Mary J. Blige's epic dance moves, particularly, her crazy high notes, with crying smileys. The Ego rapper then aptly reacted to Kendrick Lamar's stellar performance with his awestruck caption as, "WHAT THE.." Next up, J-Hope was pumped up for Eminem rocking it with Lose Yourself from 8 Mile with his shocked caption as, "GOOSEBUMPS.." Moreover, Hobi was pleasantly surprised to see Anderson .Paak playing the drums during Eminem's set as he added tongue out smileys for BTS' good friend, who had met the South Korean boyband during their Permission to Dance on Stage LA concert.

Finally, as all the musicians joined Dr Dre in the middle of SoFi Stadium as the iconic rapper performed Still Dre with a thunderous reaction from the crowd present, Hobi's elated caption reads as, "D.R.E," as he gave a final "Woooo," before adding a halo smiley, a tear smiley and a prayer smiley in gratitude of all the artists, whom he tagged on his IG story.

Just like for Hobi, even we have to admit that the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was Legen...wait for it...dary!

Meanwhile, speaking of Super Bowl LVI, many celebrities were also in attendance, including Kanye West with his and Kim Kardashian's children - North, 8, and Saint, 6, amid his ongoing nasty public feud with his ex-wife's current boyfriend and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. To check out Ye and his kids' photos from Super Bowl LVI, then head on to our ALSO READ link below.

