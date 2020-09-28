BTS member J Hope's sister fights back rude comments after her YouTube channel hit 1M subscribers in 10 days

BTS member J-Hope's sister Jung Jiwoo called out trolls pulling her down after she began a YouTube channel which surpassed 1 million subscribers in 10 days.

While a few might know her as BTS member J-Hope's older sister, many know Jung Jiwoo as a well-known online clothing store CEO. Jiwoo boasts of over 5.2 million followers on Instagram alone. So it comes as no surprise that when she began her own YouTube channel, the account racked in over a million subscribers in just 10 days. However, a troll attempted to pull her down by claiming that the popularity of her recently-launched channel is courtesy of her renowned brother.

Jiwoo wasn't going to stay quiet. As reported by AllKPop, she took to her Instagram Stories and called out the rude commenter. Quoting "Monk Hyemin's words", Jiwoo wrote, "Try to learn how to ignore what people say this and that about you. You would be unhappy if you would pay attention to each one of them. If you want to be happy, then find things you want to do in the time that you have to worry about what other people think about you."

Another social media user claimed that she is not earning a small sum. The user claimed that she was making big bucks and she should admit it. Addressing these claims, she wondered who takes the money from the videos that she wasn't aware of. "I didn't even enable ads on my videos, so where is the money coming from? What would be the facts? I think I know since I'm the owner of the channel," she said, addressing her YouTube channel which features just two videos as of reporting.

Jiwoo then posted an elaborate post on her Stories and said that some think she owns a building. On the contrary, she has been working on her site for four years now and she still has difficult days and she contemplates a lot. "It's not like I am gaining an excessive amount of money and my company is not that big yet either. There is so much more room for improvement and I have a sense of responsibility as the CEO," she said.

Speaking about the channel she started, Jiwoo said that the motive behind the channel was to create a platform for the growth of her company and not necessarily to make money. She added that her life hasn't greatly changed after she began the channel. "Please refrain from comments that mock my customers," she requested.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: J Hope shares BTS members are a major reason for his existence; Wants to be with them for the rest of his life

Share your comment ×