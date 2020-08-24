BTS member Jimin donates 100 million won to South Jeolla Province students for education development

In a recent report, it was revealed that BTS member Jimin had made a generous donation of 100 million won (USD 84,076 apprx) to the students of South Jeolla Province for education development. Read below for more details.

BTS consists of seven down-to-earth gentlemen who have helped influence a positive outlook on millions and millions of young ARMY members. From spreading the message of loving yourself to releasing music that now reaches a global fanbase, the septet is truly something remarkable! Moreover, the members never forget to give back and often, reports reveal the generous donations made by the members in times of crisis and also to spread awareness. This time it's Jimin who did a good deed that warmed many hearts.

According to Newsen via Soompi, ChimChim made a donation of 100 million won (USD 84,076 apprx) to the students of South Jeolla Province, which is also known as Jeonman, for education development. "Jimin donated 100 million won (approximately USD 84,076) to the Jeonnam Future Education Foundation," The Jeonnam Office of Education had proudly shared on August 24. Moreover, it was on July 29 when Jimin's father delivered the donation on Baby Mochi's behalf to Jang Seok-woong, chairman of Jeonnam Future Education Foundation, and asked him to use it for the students of Jeonman.

In response, Seok-woong promised he would use Jimin's donation nobly to help students in their region. Moreover, The Jeonnam Office of Education will induct Jimin into the Jeonnam Education Hall of Fame due to his contribution to education development in South Jeolla Province.

Jimin is truly an angel!

While this is Jimin's first donation to Jeonman, Jimin had earlier donated desks and chairs for all 1200 students attending his alma mater Busan High School of Arts in February 2020 and donated 100 million won (USD 87,914 apprx at the time) to the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education in April 2019.

