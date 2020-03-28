Coronavirus updates
BTS member Jimin REVEALS he has watched Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 3 Idiots

In a candid V Live session, BTS member Jimin made the revelation that he has watched 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The 2009 Rajkumar Hirani film is extremely popular in Korea.
BTS member Jimin also revealed that he is a big fan of Inception, The Notebook and Me Before You.BTS member Jimin also revealed that he is a big fan of Inception, The Notebook and Me Before You.
It's been lockdown mode all over the world, as the coronavirus scare has engulfed the globe! BTS, who were supposed to be going on tour from next month, had to cancel and reschedule concert dates for their Map of the Soul Tour. Both BTS and ARMY are extremely heartbroken over the sad news but the septet has been making sure to be in touch with their fans through V Live and Weverse. Recently, Jimin hosted a V Live session and was also joined by RM, for a while.

During his V Live session, Jimin updated his fans on the movies that he has been watching. ChimChim revealed that he saw all the Fast & Furious movies while also confessing that he has seen Inception, five times! Jimin is also a fan of The Notebook starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. However, for Desimys, Jimin made the revelation that he saw 3 Idiots! That's right! The 24-year-old singer saw the 2009 Rajkumar Hirani movie, which starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles. 3 Idiots is an extremely popular Bollywood film in Korea.

Check out ARMY reacting to Jimin's revelation of having watched 3 Idiots below:

Like we needed another reason to adore Jimin!

Meanwhile, Jimin also revealed that he has watched Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin's romantic drama, Me Before You, which changed his values on life. Jimin also took some suggestions from the ARMY on what to watch, during his quarantine period.

Big Hit Entertainment recently put out a statement confirming that the North American leg of the Map of the Soul Tour has been rescheduled, amidst the coronavirus scare. However, BTS will be performing from their home in South Korea for HomeFest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special on March 30, 2020.

