BTS member Jimin wishes ARMY a good night with handsome selfies and we can't get over ChimChim's adorable pout

Taking to BTS' official Twitter page is Jimin who treated ARMY with two handsome selfies of himself looking swoon-worthy AF. Moreover, ChimChim hoped the fandom would finish their day well and have a good night.

August 2020 has indeed been an extremely busy month for both BTS and ARMY. Besides gearing up for their upcoming single Dynamite's release, ARMY is also waiting to watch the septet's new variety show which comes out next week. If that wasn't enough, we also have the boys' VMAs 2020 performance to look forward to on August 31 as it will be the first time the septet is performing at the award ceremony, that too on Dynamite. They're also nominated for three VMAs - Best Pop, Best Choreography and Best K-Pop, all for Map of the Soul: 7's lead single On.

Even with such busy schedules, BTS never forgets about ARMY and tries to interact with the fandom whenever time permits. Even since the boys revealed their comeback looks, Jimin has been treating ARMY with several selfies of his ultra-handsome face on Twitter. A few minutes before the clock struck midnight in Korea, ChimChim tweeted two stunning selfies of himself in a simple white tee looking mesmerising as ever. We're loving the slight blush on Baby Mochi's cheeks with his pout game on point! And the boop to his cheek should be trademarked as the Jimin Pose!

Check out Jimin's handsome selfies which he posted on Twitter below:

오늘 하루도 잘 마무리하고

좋은 밤 되세요#JIMIN pic.twitter.com/vobg7MQD18 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 14, 2020

Jimin captioned his tweet as, "I hope you finish the day well. Have a good night. #JIMIN"

We adore this handsome angel and how!

Meanwhile, BTS' new album will be releasing in the fourth quarter of 2020. Before that, ARMY will be treated with Map of the Soul: ON:E which is both an online and offline concert set to take place on October 10-11.

