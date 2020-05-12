BTS member Jin accidentally SPOILS the release month for their next album post Map of the Soul: 7

BTS members have been planning for their next album, post Map of the Soul: 7, for quite some time now and during a YouTube Live session, Jin may have accidentally let it slip as to when the album would be releasing. Read below to know which month in 2020 will we be blessed with new BTS music.

As we're still obsessing over Map of the Soul: 7, which recently sold 500,000 pure copies in the US (becoming the 1st album of 2020 to do so as well as a first-ever for a K-pop act to achieve this feat), BTS is already working hard on their next album. This time, their upcoming project is going to be extremely personal as the members have important shoes to fill in the making of the album. We will see RM as the producer, Suga as the album jacket visual producer, J-Hope as the choreographer, Jimin as the music project manager, V as the photo visuals project manager and Jungkook as the video director.

That leaves us with the eldest member of BTS, Jin, whose role in the upcoming album is yet to be fully revealed. During a YouTube Live session, which reportedly took place some time back, sees the septet discussing the songs for the album in an in-depth manner. From deciding on the theme of the songs, which ranges from "telepathy" to "sympathy" to making a Spring Day 2.0 and even fighting for Jimin to do unit songs with (Namjoon, Taehyung and Kookie are in contention!), a lot was discussed, which has definitely left ARMY all hyped up for their album.

However, Jin may have stolen the thunder by accidentally revealing some major news about the untitled album, which ARMY was not supposed to know about. Sitting lazily on a couch next to Suga, donning a navy blue tracksuit, Jin revealed which month the album will be releasing. "By the way, the album release will be October, right?," Jin asked Yoongi, who nodded. Realising his mistake instantly, Mr. Worldwide Handsome tried to salvage the situation by retorting "if" the album releases in October.

Check out Jin spoiling the release month of BTS' next album below:

Jin : By the way, the album release will be October, right? @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xFYmP1aekV — Soo Choi (@choi_bts2) May 11, 2020

October is much sooner than ARMY would expect and we can only imagine the hysteria surrounding this good news!

However, before the new album, BTS is all set for the release of their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey. New singles from the 13-track album include the lead single Stay Gold, INTRO: Calling, OUTRO: The Journey and Your Eyes Tell, which is a ballad composed by Jungkook.

Map of the Soul: The Journey drops on June 15, 2020.

