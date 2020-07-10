BTS member Jin breaks a MAJOR record as Moon reaches #1 on US iTunes chart

BTS member Jin joins his BTS bandmates RM and V as his solo single from Map of the Soul: 7, Moon, has reached #1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in 80 countries including the US. Read below for more details on the record that the 27-year-old singer broke recently.

BTS is clearly on a rampage of sorts as the K-pop band; who recently commemorated their seventh anniversary on June 13, is breaking records left, right and center. Very recently, it was shared by Nielsen Music that the septet's album, Map of the Soul: 7, was the only one to sell 500,000+ copies in the US in 2020. Moreover, according to Gaon Chart, MOTS: 7 has sold 4.26 million copies, which makes it the best-selling album of the year in Korea.

Now, we have Jin, whose solo track from Map of the Soul: 7, Moon, is breaking a significant iTunes record. It was disclosed that Moon, which is a dedication from the eldest BTS member to ARMY, has reached #1 on the US iTunes chart, which makes its current total to 80 countries, where the song has reached the numero uno position. What's special about this is that Jin has extended his own record for the most #1's on iTunes for a b-side track by a Korean artist.

This is indeed some amazing news and well deserved as ARMY still cries tears of joy over the soulful single, that has touched millions of ARMY hearts thanks to Jin's mesmerising vocals and meaningful lyrics.

Meanwhile, RM's 2018 mixtape/playlist, Mono, has reached 102 #1's on iTunes Albums chart making Namjoon the first Asian artist to do so.

Moreover, V recently crossed over BTS' Black Swan (104 countries) and Adele's Hello (102 countries) to become the artist with the most #1's on iTunes Songs chart with his solo song, Sweet Night, which is a part of the Itaewon Class OST. Our boys are making us proud, indeed!

