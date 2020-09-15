BTS member Jin confesses his elder brother had to sell his car to keep his restaurant running amid COVID 19

During BTS' recent interview, Jin confessed how his elder brother Kim Seok-jung's restaurant has been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read below to know what the 27-year-old singer had to share on the same.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a very unpleasant 2020 with countries either on quarantine or lockdown mode. Moreover, businesses all over the world are suffering at the hands of COVID-19 with unemployment at an all-time high. When BTS members made an appearance on MBC FM4U radio show Music Camp with veteran radio host Bae Chul-soo, Jin disclosed how his elder brother Kim Seok-jung's restaurant is amongst the many to be affected by the pandemic, which is still rampant in South Korea.

For the unversed, Seok-jung had opened a Japanese restaurant in Seoul in 2018 with himself as the owner and Jin as the director. Explaining the predicament his brother is in, Jin confessed, "My brother’s in the food business and it’s difficult lately because of the COVID-19 situation. We’ve been meeting up a lot and putting our heads together to figure out how to improve things. So I think I can understand to some degree what a lot of people are going through because of COVID-19.," via Soompi.

"He even sold his car to supplement his business. It made my heart ache, so I’ve been trying to come up with ways to help," the Moon singer added.

BTS ARMY was left heartbroken over Jin's confession and took to Twitter to share a lot of love for his brother's restaurant hyping people up to visit it. They also applauded the Kim brothers for standing on their own two feet even at the face of adversity.

Meanwhile, during the same interview, when the members were asked to pick one artist who had the biggest influence on them musically, Jin revealed via Soompi, "The people who’ve really been a big influence on me are the members of BTS. It was thanks to them that I started doing music and was able to write songs too. Also, since they’re the ones who are most often singing by my side, they’ve been the biggest influence on me."

