BTS member Jin confesses his elder brother had to sell his car to keep his restaurant running amid COVID 19
The coronavirus pandemic has led to a very unpleasant 2020 with countries either on quarantine or lockdown mode. Moreover, businesses all over the world are suffering at the hands of COVID-19 with unemployment at an all-time high. When BTS members made an appearance on MBC FM4U radio show Music Camp with veteran radio host Bae Chul-soo, Jin disclosed how his elder brother Kim Seok-jung's restaurant is amongst the many to be affected by the pandemic, which is still rampant in South Korea.
For the unversed, Seok-jung had opened a Japanese restaurant in Seoul in 2018 with himself as the owner and Jin as the director. Explaining the predicament his brother is in, Jin confessed, "My brother’s in the food business and it’s difficult lately because of the COVID-19 situation. We’ve been meeting up a lot and putting our heads together to figure out how to improve things. So I think I can understand to some degree what a lot of people are going through because of COVID-19.," via Soompi.
"He even sold his car to supplement his business. It made my heart ache, so I’ve been trying to come up with ways to help," the Moon singer added.
BTS ARMY was left heartbroken over Jin's confession and took to Twitter to share a lot of love for his brother's restaurant hyping people up to visit it. They also applauded the Kim brothers for standing on their own two feet even at the face of adversity.
ALSO READ: BTS member Jin makes a handsome appearance at his elder brother's wedding; RM and J Hope mark their presence
Meanwhile, during the same interview, when the members were asked to pick one artist who had the biggest influence on them musically, Jin revealed via Soompi, "The people who’ve really been a big influence on me are the members of BTS. It was thanks to them that I started doing music and was able to write songs too. Also, since they’re the ones who are most often singing by my side, they’ve been the biggest influence on me."
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
Why couldn't Jin give the money?
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
The way we interpret things sure varies. The restaurant is a business, giving him money doesnt bring in customers. To me he meant they incurred a loss due to the pandemic.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Big hit doesnt control them that much, namjoon just spent 50k on a painting.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Permanent solution to this is, people should start visiting the Restaurant. And that's why Jin may be trying to help his brother by putting it across people.... Only money cannot save the restaurant.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
I don't know what to write but I want to tell you my opinion. Kim Seok jung is doing his job and he don't want to disturb his brother. If I was him I also won't ask him for money or any help. Jun's brother want to be independent. He don't want to be burden for his brother. I think the problem is of customers. When there will be no customers then loss will happen. I also have a small restaurant. I am also having same problem. I can relate him. I am also having loss but I am not asking for help to my family because I want to be independent. I think Kim Soek jung is doing right but it will have large loss. But Jin is trying to help his hyung.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
The word confess means that somebody did something wrong. They should use revealed or talked about, instead of confess. And Jin cannot give his Elder brother money unless he asks for it
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Get his customers to order, to have deliver to there home. Like they do here in California. We use door dash, uber eats, there are others. It will keep the business going.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
I think if Jin is your Bias. Once COVID-19 is over just go to his brother's restaurant. Donate right to him. Specially if you live in Korea.
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Now is "the company doesn't let them spend a lot of money!" but when bts make generous donations they have 100% control over their money and did it by themselves. I do believe that bts members are great people that enjoy donating to charity but you armys are hypocritical as hell. Don't pretend like you know something about how big hit manages bts money just to not make Seokjin look bad, it's embarrassing.
Anonymous 16 hours ago
The point is to go eat at the restaurant.
Anonymous 16 hours ago
So people are saying that Jin probably offered money to his brother but Seokjung denied because of pride basically (even tho it says here that Jin is director of the restaurant) and then give the bs idea of making a fundraiser for helping him???? Wth he didn't accepted money from his own brother, what make you think that he would accept a bunch of money from fans of his brother. Going to the restaurant and supporting it is the decent thing to do.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Keep up your spirits jin things will work out i will keep u and your family in my prayers peace and love Vanessa us
Anonymous 18 hours ago
I'm sure Jin must have tried to help his brother with money. We should think from his brother's point of view as well. Though it's not a big deal to get some help from little brother but just like every one of us he also have some pride and responsibilities of being first kid of the family. I really think he didn't took financial help from his brother because he was confident that he will overcome this crisis by his own.
Anonymous 18 hours ago
This is ridiculous cry for sympathy. Jin makes $$$$millions, he’s the director of his brother’s restaurant and he doesn’t help??! What a cheapskate!!
Anonymous 18 hours ago
He can give money only when his brother asks .
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Lol. Instead of calling names and judging ppl I think you should try to understand the situation they are in. He is older than Jin so why would he take money from him. He wants to be self dependent. Also Jin can give him money only when his brother asks.
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Instead of just judging someone and being dumb it would be better if you try to understand their situation. His brother is older than him so why would he take money from his younger brother. His brother wants to be self dependent.
Anonymous 18 hours ago
His brother is older than him and in Korea elder don't take help from the younger. His brother wants to be self dependent. Don't you think giving would be his first step? U shouldn't go on judging ppl when u don't know their situation.
Anonymous 18 hours ago
I agree with you 10000%!!!!! He wants ARMY to help his own brother out, what a cheapskate!!!
Anonymous 18 hours ago
I watched the show with English subs. Thought Jin looked stressed because other restaurant owners may be going through what his brother is going through. If he found workable solution for his brother it could possibly be applied to other owners. Just my personal opinion.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
We don't know their situation..maybe he's already helping but if customers don't come, there's nothing you can do but keep paying for the leasing of the space and utilities..just hope everything picks up soon..
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Those who are saying "Jin's hella rich, he can give money to him", shut up! I'm pretty sure that he can do that and wants to. But there's something that's stopping him from that. Perhaps the company doesn't let him spend too much money. Also, his elder brother might not want to ask his younger brother for money. He wants to be independent. Why y'all don't get it?!
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Why don't YOU get it !!!!
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Exactly it's their family matter why we need to get deep into it. If any of the ARMY'S who are residing in Seoul could him by visiting his restaurant or by just getting it delivered that's pretty simple. Even seokjin would love it
Anonymous 21 hours ago
JIN WOULD LOVE TO GIVE BUT THTS NIT THE REASON IN ASIA IF LESS CUSTOMERS COME THE PLACE SHUTS DOWN ..
Anonymous 22 hours ago
I think the members may not have total control over their money. They often donate to charity, tho.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Jin is rich then he could give money to his own brother.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Sis Jin can give money only when his brother asks for it. If his brother is a person with higg self respect he wouldn't take money from him. He wouldn't take money from him bcoz he is older than him.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Sis Jin can give money only when his brother asks for it. If his brother is a person with higg self respect he wouldn't take money from him. He wouldn't take money from him bcoz he is older than him.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
His brother is older than him. In Korea elders don't ask younger for help. He wants to be self dependent. Giving money would have been the first step by Jin, Don't you think? He is trying to find other ways to help his brother tho. Also we can't judge someone as we don't know their situation.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
People who are saying “oh jins rich why can’t he give money to his brother” shut the heck up don’t be stupid and assume crap because we all ARMY know how kind jin is and ofc most likely offered money but his brother denied i know if it was me and my sister i would not let her give me a large sum of money. Pipe down.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
You shut the heck up
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Instead of asking Jin why he is not helping, BTS ARMY can visit their restaurant or order for takeout. This way everyone gets what they need.. Jin's brother gets help, ARMY gets food and Jin can see ARMY's love for him...
Anonymous 23 hours ago
We can't assume things. Maybe Jin did offer to help but his brother but he refused. If he didnt want to help then he wouldn't even open up to the public.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Yes you are right
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Yes you are right
Anonymous 24 hours ago
People should not think that are Jinnie is not helping his brother it is maybe because in korea people are very self dependant also he is the younger brother Idk how he feels but maybe he wants to help but can't he is doing whatever he can he also made a statement that whenever he is free he talks to his brothers about his Restraurent and stuff you can never deny the fact that he cares a lot about people around him and about the family we all care for them .
Anonymous 24 hours ago
I thought this also, why Jin doesn't give him some money? And then I remembered that in Korea the oldest people in general, especially brothers and sisters have this pride thing, they are inclined to fend for themselves, they don't accept things like this especially from younger siblings. We'll never really understand it, it's their culture. Of course Jin is helping too in every way he can, but his brother of course wants to get out of this in his own terms.
Anonymous 1 day ago
It's great that his brother do not want Jin's help when jin is literally a million are. He just wanna do on his own which is very inspiring. You should not ask for others help until you could make on your own. I am so proud of Jin's brother.
Anonymous 1 day ago
In korea, people refrain from taking financial help from their family as it hurts their pride. And in business one should avoid using their personal savings for keeping the business going and actually try to find other methods to improve things. We dont even kbow the whole thing maybe his brother refused to take his help and wanted to do things in his ways. We never know what the truth can be and by saying that jin being a multimillionaire he is not even helping his brother, we are hurting him for telling us the truth and making it worse or maybe even effecting the kim brothers relationship.
Anonymous 1 day ago
What if ARMYS could make a fundraiser so that ARMYS from all over the world could donate and give the money to Jin's brother
Anonymous 1 day ago
I'm sure he offered but his brother wants that to do well on his own. So he is stubborn and wants it to be something he can be proud of Just support by buying take out meals or if he has the funds delivery. Until covid is contained with outdoor tables 6' apart. Umbrellas for sunny days. It's expensive to set that up so request take out Where his restaurant is. Support his family..
Anonymous 1 day ago
Shut up
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jin is HELLA RICH. He can surely give money to his fam, can't he?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Korean people loves their self reliance and even don't ask money from parents. Its something with me also I really don't ask for help if I can manage by myself even when my brother or parents want to help. I don't feel comfortable. And Jin is younger,and Korean hierarchy is very important culture. So maybe jin couldn't offer it and even if offered his hyung may deny it. And I believe they got more than one vehicle..☺️☺️☺️☺️
Anonymous 1 day ago
He may be rich but maybe his brother doesn't want to ask or get money. Koreans are very self dependent, and I know if I was him I won't ask for help when it comes to moneyfrom my younger brother.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Honey south korean taxes is pretty ugly
Anonymous 1 day ago
True
Anonymous 1 day ago
Why can't Jin give him the money to save the restaurant, he's rich.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Giving him money doesn't bring in customers, the restaurant is a business so overall due to the pandemic they incurred a loss.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Giving him money doesn't bring in customers, the issue here is the pandemic
Anonymous 1 day ago
Actually he's the older brother so he can't just take money like that from his younger brother. There's also self respect. His brother is probably one of those hard working ones who would do as much as they could on their own rather asking for help. It's also not about the ego guys, it's a matter of self-respect. Then again Jin can't just go like "brother I can give u money if u need" this type of things don't happen in Korea nd also in the southern part of Asia. It means to "indirectly" say to ur elders that they r incapable nd that you're looking down on them.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Maybe his brother doesnt want to take much money from him...you shouldnt judge someone based on your opinions especially if you dont even know anything about them and their relationship to each other...
Anonymous 1 day ago
Maybe his brother has been adamant to NOT take anything from Jin? I'm sure Jin would have offered to help. But I'm also sure as Jin's older brother, he may have felt like he wouldn't want Jin to bail him out. And that's fine and healthy.
Anonymous 1 day ago
See do you think that jin might not have tried to help his own brother? I think that his own brother might have rejected help from his younger brother cause jin is younger than him and mostly elder siblings don't want to rely or you can say be dependent over the youngers. Soo i think that even tho Jin might have tried to help but his brother would have said no........sometimes its not about being rich, sometimes the position of relationship also matters.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jin whole family is rich..like super rich. His brother could save himself actually. Unless their parents have them get successful on their own..probably better for a man to stand or fall on his own.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Honestly I wouldn't have liked if my richer sibling would have tried to spent money on my problems , until unless I'd ask for it .
Anonymous 1 day ago
Yes ,I was thinking the same.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jin said that he is doing what he can to help his brother and the restaurant. Normally Elder ppl don't ask for help from younger ppl . Also it isn't easy to ask for help from anyone even if it is your sibling
Anonymous 1 day ago
He told hes trying to help as much as he can .. maybe his older bro didn't want jin to know about his difficulties...because he didn't want to bother him
Anonymous 1 day ago
I'm sure he is helping to his elder brother,why not he is his elder brother man from his own family and problem is not only money customers are not coming it's happen to anybody just you have to work up remember the thought's what BTS had said to us Jin's elder brother have to do that thing too. So I want to say that don't left it just work hard we all army's know that he can do.
Anonymous 1 day ago
he literally co-owns the restaurant. we don’t know the full story or situation. i’m assuming he is doing what he can
Anonymous 1 day ago
Maybe because both brothers are self dependent. And jin Is trying to help in his own way. Remember the way jin helped the member of law of the jungle when he was in need, now the person in need is his own elder brother How would he Leave him alone with his problems definitely jin Would help him.
Anonymous 1 day ago
I don't think it works like that. As everyone is affected by this pandemic so is BTS. They had a whole tour planned and later cancelled which they ultimately could’ve lost millions of dollars, due to the pandemic. And who knows maybe Jin offered to give money and his brother declined. Such assumptions as these should be fully eradicated.
Anonymous 1 day ago
It isn't so easy to ask a sibling for money, and when Jin hyung wud have got to know about it, ofc he must have given it
Anonymous 1 day ago
The brother probably wants to stand on his own
Anonymous 1 day ago
They probably have personal issues
Anonymous 1 day ago
I don’t think so it’s the money problem I think the problem is if customers don’t come the restaurant closes ... it happens in Asia a lot...
Anonymous 1 day ago
Because if you were a true army you would've know that big hit entertainment doesn't allow the bts member to spend money as much as they want yes he could've been an helping hand but bcuz of the agreement they're not suppose to spend money as the entertainment provide them with pocket money. And the last time when jhope spended millions on donating it cause an issue
Anonymous 1 day ago
It's because he is jin's elder brother and in Korean culture people don't usually take help from people who are younger also his brother got married recently. It wouldn't be good for Jin's brother to take money from his younger brother or father (who is a CEO) to run his family. His brother is independent and takes pride in it
Anonymous 1 day ago
We all know he could...but if his older brother is like most of the people I know who are the elders in the family they do not ever ask for help as they want to take care of whatever the problem is themselves.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Dint he say, he tried to find out ways to help him. That could be one of them. But giving money directly can also look offending. His brother did what he did to keep his own self respect. Which is applauding. I am sure he wouldnt have asked before selling his car.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Since jin is under a company, there might be rules and regulations to be followed Or his elder brother did not wanted to give burden upon jin.
Anonymous 1 day ago
What if he gave but still they can't cop up? Like for running a restaurant you need a lot of money
Anonymous 1 day ago
O yeah u r right It was not a big deal to help our own brother
Anonymous 1 day ago
Same thoughts
Anonymous 1 day ago
Maybe because in korea people are very self dependant and don't want to rely on others even for economic neccesities
Anonymous 1 day ago
But as the director of the restaurant, he should also contribute for the restaurant
Anonymous 1 day ago
Or maybe ARMYS could make a fundraiser where ARMYS from all over the world could donate and give the money to Jin's brother.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Might be some problem
Anonymous 1 day ago
This shows that his brother doesn't depend on Jin.
Anonymous 1 day ago
He is helping, right
Anonymous 1 day ago
Even I was thinking that lol
Anonymous 1 day ago
You can't just randomly give money, untill the other person asks for it.