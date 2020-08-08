BTS member Jin makes a handsome appearance at his elder brother's wedding; RM and J Hope mark their presence

Jin was the MC at his elder brother Kim Seok-jung's wedding and looked handsome as ever. Meanwhile, his BTS bandmates RM and J-Hope also marked their presence on the special day.

It was indeed a special day for the Kim family, as BTS member Jin's elder brother Kim Seok-jung married the love of his life Kim Ahreum in a gorgeous ceremony that was hosted by his baby bro. Moreover, marking their presence were Jin's BTS bandmates RM and J-Hope as Namjoon opted for a denim shirt while Hobi wore a simple white shirt unbuttoned while layering a white tee. With his light brown hair in full display, Jin truly personified his Worldwide Handsome charm in a black suit paired with a white shirt, a black tie and black dress shoes.

Taking to Instagram was Seok-jung himself who shared some candid glimpses from his wedding. In one photo, we see Seok-jung and Ahreum sharing their first kiss as newlyweds and we can't get over how stunning the latter looked in her elaborate wedding dress. Moreover, Seok-jung also shared a snap of the Kim family happily posing for a picture with the married couple. In his caption, Seok-jung wrote, "Thank you to my wink-loving brother who hosted a wonderful wedding; Lee Hyun, who laid the stage for an emotional destruction; and all guests who celebrated their work and rest at the wedding of their old friends, whose friendship glowed. I’ll live well!" as translated by fellow ARMY member @hobitrary on Twitter.

Moreover, as revealed by Seok-jung, Lee Hyun serenaded the couple by performing You Are the Best of My Life on piano. Jin quipped to the guests that he too wanted to perform like Hyun but BTS had songs like Fake Love which he'd rather not perform. The 27-year-old singer also asked his big brother to wink as he does which prompted the guests present to laugh along.

Check out Seok-jung's IG post from his wedding below:

Also, check out RM and J-Hope making an appearance at Jin's elder brother's wedding HERE.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Meanwhile, Big Hit Entertainment sent over a beautiful flower wreath for the newlyweds which had 'Big Hit Entertainment, Bang Si Hyuk, Lee Hyun, BTS and Tomorrow X Together' written on it.

