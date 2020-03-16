BTS member Jin makes an important yet hilarious plea to the ARMY; Find Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

BTS' eldest member Jin reached out to the ARMY with a humble request. The Bangtan Boy wants his name back.

BTS members are enjoying some downtime lately. The K-Pop band, who recently dropped their new album Map of the Soul: 7, was scheduled to kick off their “Map of the Soul” tour. But given the tense situation around the world, they decided to cancel the first leg of the tour. The cancellation has given the Bangtan Boys a sudden but much-needed break. While they might not be surrounded by the ARMY during their recent performances, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V are constantly in touch with the fans through Weverse.

During one of the interactions, Jin reached out to the ARMY making a humble request. The 27-year-old singer asked his fans to help him attain his desired nickname on a video game called MapleStory. The singer confessed his desire when a fan on the platform discussed their nickname in Animal Crossing. The Worldwide Handsome saw this as an opportunity to confess he wanted to change his nickname on the game.

The eldest Bangtan Boys member revealed that he has two nicknames in mind. But both have been taken by different users. "Every time I play Maple[Story], I also wonder why I didn’t make my nickname ‘BTS’ ... Whoever has the nickname ‘BTSJin’, please please give it to me," he pleaded, as per a fan translation. "Please please at least give me ‘Seok-ji-nie’; it looks as if you don’t play anyway,” he added.

Check out the tweets below:

"I too ask myself whenever I'm playing maplestory why don't I make my ign 'BTS'

To the one who's holding onto the ign 'BTS Jin' can you please let me have it" pic.twitter.com/6VYLoSOCzk — den #강양이_바라기 (@bts_elz) March 12, 2020

It is no secret that Jin enjoys playing MapleStory. The singer's obsession with the game has been documented time-to-time over the years. He has previously revealed he began playing the game at the age of 12. Well, here's hoping he gets his desired username. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

