BTS member Jin recalls emotional 2018 MAMA win: We were going through a lot but our troubles just washed away

In a recent interview, BTS members looked back at their debut years as well as winning at the 2018 and 2017 MAMA. Read below to know what Jin and Jimin had to share about their historic wins, which coincided with the tough times they were going through.

As BTS is taking some downtime while also rehearsing for their upcoming Map of the Soul Tour, the septet sat down for an interview with Mnet to reminisce about the memorable moments in their seven-year career, so far! Starting things off, the popular K-pop band spoke fondly about their debut performance at M Countdown. While Suga shared how the band was overwhelmed and that it was a moment that they would never forget, Jimin added, "I still remember the day when we had just debuted, and obviously not a lot of people knew us then, and we were live on stage and we hear the audience go 'woah' real-time. It made us feel really happy. We can all remember it so clearly up to this day."

Speaking about the I Need You era, Jimin shared that it was memorable when they ranked first place for the song at M Countdown. Jin recalled that the band was crying and hugging each other while ChimChim added that he couldn't stop sobbing post the win. Then, they went on to reminisce about the Mnet Asian Music Awards, speaking about the 2018 and 2017 award ceremony, in particular. During the 2018 MAMA, BTS was awarded the coveted Daesang for Artist of the Year along with eight other wins, out of a staggering 11 nominations.

Their emotional speech had left ARMY in a state of unrest as Jin shared why he felt the 2018 MAMA wins was the most unforgettable. "At the time, we were going through a lot, but upon receiving the award, it seemed like all our troubles just washed away," the eldest member of Jin confessed.

At the 2017 MAMA, where BTS won three awards out of five nominations, including the coveted Daesang for Qoo10 Artist of the Year, Jimin recalled, "Personally, our MIC Drop performance at the 2017 MAMA really stuck with me. It was the second consecutive time we were awarded Artist of the Year. We worked really hard, but it was also a difficult time for us, but it was as though the award was our compensation so it was a really rewarding moment."

"I was also thankful for ARMY," Jungkook shared and concluded, "The past 7 years have been a pleasure and let's keep going."

