BTS member Jin talks about military enlistment amidst Map of the Soul: 7 release; REVEALS nothing is confirmed

The ARMY has been curious about Jin's military service. While Big Hit Entertainment and BTS haven't shared a clear picture of the singer's enlistment status, Jin has recently addressed the reports during the band's press conference.

BTS has been occupied with the promotions of their recently released album Map of the Soul: 7. The new album sees RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga come together and drop an ensemble of songs that the ARMY is enjoying. While every song has paved the way to discussion among fans, the ARMY members haven't forgotten about Jin's military enlistment. Turns out, the oldest BTS member has not forgotten about it either. In BTS' recent press conference, Jin spoke about the military enlistment.

As per a recent Soompi report, Jin addressed the reports about his military enlistment to confirm that nothing has been confirmed yet. "I think many people are curious about my enlistment, but nothing has been confirmed," he said. The singer confessed he is being extra careful while addressing the topic. However, he is ready to go whenever the draft notice is issued.

"I’m careful about speaking about this, but I believe it is only natural to accept the mandatory military duty, and I will go when I receive a draft notice, no matter when that is," he said. This isn't the first time the singer has addressed the military enlistment. Last year, the 27-year-old singer spoke about his enlistment with CBS Sunday Morning and said, "As a Korean, it's natural. And someday, when duty calls, we'll be ready to respond and do our best."

Meanwhile, the K-Pop band has a busy few weeks line up. The singers, who have already filmed for the segments, will take over US' late-night shows this week as they are set to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and the Carpool Karaoke segment on the Late Late Night Show With James Corden. BTS will soon hit the road for their international tour.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS' Suga doesn't feel Bangtan Boys are as influential as Parasite director Bong Joon Ho thinks; Deets Inside

Read More