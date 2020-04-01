BTS member Jungkook cuddles a sleeping Jimin & ARMY rooting for Jikook lose their minds

BTS members Jungkook and Jimin are breaking the internet. Kookie was seen hugging Baby Mochi in his sleep in a behind-the-scenes photo Run BTS' recent episode and drove Jikook fans crazy.

The BTS fandom is losing their collective minds today courtesy Jimin and Jungkook. The Bangtan Boys, who have cancelled the Korean leg of Map of the Soul tour and rescheduled the North American leg of the tour, appeared on a new episode of Run BTS. Like every other episode, Mochi, Kookie, RM, Jin, V, Suga and J-Hope came together to shoot a series of fun activities. While there were several moments that caught ARMY's attention, fans cannot stop talking about a moment featuring Jikook.

Photos from behind-the-scenes of the episode have broken the internet. As per the photos, Chim Chim was fast asleep in his white tee and colourful pyjamas. Sleeping like a baby, JK decided to shower baby Mochi with some love. Soon enough, he found a place beside him, wrapped his arms around his fellow BTS member and took a nap. Nope, it isn't an April Fool Day joke.

The moment did not take too long to reach Twitter and Instagram. The photo shattered the internet with fans gushing over Jikook. "MY HEART SKIPPED EVERY BEAT SEND AN AMBULANCE," begged a fan. There were some who wondered the authenticity of the photo. "This is not an edit ! I repeat this is not an edit !" assured another ARMY member. "i was reading a jikook fic and then this happened THANK U JIKOOK GODS," added another Jikook supporter.

NOOOOOOO JIMIN IS SLEEPING THERE AND JUNGKOOK CAME AND THEN CUDDLED JIMIN TO SLEEP NEXT TO HIM PLSSSSSS IM SOFT FOR MY JIKOOK HEART pic.twitter.com/MlczpG0Sns — (@jkbun_) April 1, 2020

I CAN'T EVEN FUNCTION ANYDMWLDOEJS — (@kmhearteu) April 1, 2020

It’s real- I bought a 90 day Weverse subscription to confirm cause I thought it was a prank — Amber W. (@Cerci21) April 1, 2020

Aiiiiiiiyaiiiiiya... Calm your heart... This is real... Yes... Don't freak just yet... More to come.... But yes JIKOOK FREAKING CUDDLING

J

KOOK THE BIGSPOON!!!!!

AAAAAAADNKGENSJNXN IS AS NAJDJKDSLNSSBKSKCAA AVHS — Shreeta⁷ : MOTS: 7 LOCKDOWN (@FreeSpiritShree) April 1, 2020

I AM LOSING ITTTTTT AHHHHHHHHHHHHH JUNGKOOK BIG SPOON — Vickyt²0¹³ria⁷ (@VickytoriaUS) April 1, 2020

i swear this is so cute my jikook heart can’t handle it anymore — jikook-babies (@JiminieTitties) April 1, 2020

