BTS member Jungkook finally gives ARMY what they want; posts a candid car selfie to melt hearts

Jungkook, the Golden Maknae of BTS, took to Weverse to post a candid car selfie and ARMY hearts are melting all around the world. Check out Jungkook's handsome selfie below.

The world, in tandem, has been suffering at the hands of the pandemic, i.e. coronavirus. The death toll in several countries is significantly rising while common folk is restricted to their houses as preventive measures to keep everyone safe. ARMY is especially missing BTS, the latter of whom are heartbroken over the cancelling and delays in their upcoming Map of the Soul Tour. Even during recent tapings for South Korean music shows, the boys have expressed just how much they miss ARMY cheering them on!

However, BTS members are making sure to stay in touch with their fans through YouTube, Twitter, V Live and Weverse. Whether it be V posting dance videos and shirtless selfies or Jimin hosting surprise V Live sessions with fans. However, one person who was MIA for some time was our Golden Maknae, Jungkook. ARMY was left wondering as to when Kookie would reply on Weverse or even post a selfie. Finally, Jungkook had ARMY hearts fluttering all around the world when he did what they asked for and posted a selfie. Kookie looked handsome AF as he shared a candid car selfie donning a cosy black baseball jacket and jeans.

Check out Jungkook's selfie below:

We adore this man and how!

Meanwhile, BTS recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden for his HomeFest session along with Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and John Legend. The boys performed from their home in South Korea as they brought some Boy With Luv magic for their fans. However, all anyone could focus on was Jungkook's toned legs!

