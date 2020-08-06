BTS member Jungkook tops Google's Most Searched K Pop Idols Worldwide in the first half of 2020

BTS member Jungkook was the most searched K-pop idol worldwide on Google in the first half of 2020 followed by V and Jimin. All the members of BTS found a spot in the Top 10.

2020 may not have been kind to the globe but if you're a fan of BTS then you've been blessed. Even when the septet was on quarantine mode, they never stopped working and instead churned out more content than we thought possible. In 2020 alone, they've given ARMY two albums with another one on the way, Break The Silence, the Bang Bang Con concert series and the upcoming variety show In the SOOP BTS ver. Oh, did we mention their elaborate celebrations for their seventh anniversary back in June with FESTA?!

Moreover, individually too, each member has been making the headlines for their achievements with their solo songs and as a part of BTS. Hence, it comes as no surprise that all members made it to the Top 10 of Google's Most Searched K-Pop Idols Worldwide (2020 Mid-Year Chart). Via Allkpop, topping the list is none other than Jungkook with a search index of 628.57. Following Kookie are V and Jimin in the second and third position with a search index of 590.91 and 450.00 respectively. Next up, we have Suga who claimed the fourth spot with a search index of 375.00. Breaking the BTS spell is IU who rounded up the Top 5 with a search index of 350.00.

In the sixth position, we have Lisa from BLACKPINK who had a search index of 346.00. Jin placed seventh with a search index of 242.86. A bit behind him is Jennie who took over the eight position with a search index of 206.25. Claiming the ninth and 10th spot were RM and J-Hope with a search index of 203.70 and 166.67 respectively. Jisoo and Rosé were placed 11th and 12th with a search index of 115.00 and 110.81 respectively.

Next up, we have Suzy of Miss A who took over the 13th position with a search index of 106.67. Claiming the 14th and 15th spot were Baekhyun of EXO and G-Dragon of BIGBANG with a search index of 105.56 and 100.00 respectively. Chen of EXO and Heechul of Super Junior placed in the 16th and 17th position with a search index of 100.00 and 99.95 respectively.

Rounding up the Top 20 were Tzuyu of TWICE, Eunwoo of ASTRO and Chayeol of EXO who claimed the 18th, 19th and 20th spot with a search index of 95.83, 93.33 and 90.38 respectively.

Meanwhile, speaking of BTS, the septet plans to take over the second half of 2020 as well which starts with the release of a new single titled Dynamite. The upcoming song, which is in English and will have upbeat vibes similar to their previous hits like Mic Drop and Waste It On Me, will drop on August 21. Moreover, there is a packed promotion schedule for Dynamite which will feature many teases. Once the track is released along with Dynamite MV, we'll see BTS participate in various US interviews.

Moreover, BTS will also be blessing VMAs 2020 with a performance of Dynamite. What makes this particular performance special is the fact that it's the first time BTS is performing at the Video Music Awards. Moreover, the septet has been nominated for three awards - Best Pop, Best Choreography and Best K-pop, all for the lead single of Map of the Soul: 7, On. We'll get to see the boys perform when the VMAs 2020 takes place on August 31, 2020.

That's not all! BTS is also working hard on their next album which will be out in the coming few months. If Jin's accidental spoiler is anything to go by, the untitled album will be dropping in October. One thing's for sure; it will be BTS' most personal work yet. Not only are they responsible for the producing part of the songs, but the members have also taken part in the other key responsibilities like album jacket cover, which was revealed to have been recently shot.

Then there's In the Soop BTS ver. which premieres on JTBC in South Korea from August 19 and will see the members go on a healing trip. The new variety show will see BTS at their calmest as they enjoy outdoor activities like fishing and practising yoga.

