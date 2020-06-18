BTS member RM shares photos from his ‘Namjooning’ adventures as ARMY adore Bangtan leader’s unkempt hair

In a recent tweet addressing ARMY, BTS leader RM shared some adorable snaps from his recent 'Namjooning' adventures as the fandom couldn't get over Namjoon's unkempt hair. Check out the 25-year-old rapper's tweet below.

It's been an interesting couple of weeks for BTS fans, who first had to go through the emotional roller coaster ride that was Break The Silence. It was then followed up by FESTA 2020, which was an important celebration as BTS completed seven years since their debut on June 13, 2013. FESTA 2020 made us laugh, cry and feel a whole lot of feels as we were given the tear-inducing We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal MV as well as the laughter-inducing Map of the Song: 7.

Moreover, the members have also been individually keeping in touch with ARMY and giving them updates on how they are doing during the quarantine period. Keeping up with the same tradition is RM, whose latest tweet brought a big smile on ARMY's faces. In the photos shared by Namjoon, we see the Bangtan leader going on his trademark 'Namjooning' adventures which include a visit to a museum, a nature trail with a friend, whose face was hidden with a smiling emoticon and two selfies. While one was taken at a photoshoot, the other has ARMY in a state of complete admiration over the 25-year-old rapper's unkempt hair.

Check out RM's tweet below:

Namjoon tweeted to ARMY, "It's been a while."

We adore you, Namjoonie!

Meanwhile, on the occasion of BTS' seventh anniversary, RM shared the most heartwarming letter to ARMY on Weverse that had the fandom grabbing for the tissues. Namjoon penned, "As I read through the overflowing number of news stories today, also, I had this thought. What is different around the world now compared to seven years ago, ten years ago? In that time, what have I achieved? My hollow shouts, my meaningless motions... and the warm love from places all around the world that did not leave them as they were. In the midst of my floundering helplessness, I continue to mull over what I can and cannot do. In this way, I live out my seventh year. I thank you for giving me life and for allowing me to never give up. That you so much. I will work hard, just like I've shouted through the seven years. Starting from Bang Bang Con tomorrow! Still, as ever, I hope that my love is being delivered to you. I love you more than love, ARMY. - Namjoon"

A day after FESTA 2020 concluded, BTS organised an online concert for ARMY, Bang Bang Con: The Live, where the septet sang their iconic hits like Spring Day and Anpanman while also performing Jamais Vu, Respect and Friends as sub-units (Jin, J-Hope and Jungkook, RM and Suga, Jimin and V). Reportedly, 756,000 viewers watched Bang Bang Con: The Live, which as expected was a rousing success.

During his ending ment, Namjoon shared, "What are performances on stage going to be in the future – I now have such a phobia towards future performances, to be honest. But even so, there are so many people helping us like this and watching from all over the world. Thanks to you guys, we are able to overcome any circumstance and live on as we have to become people who will give you guys hope and happiness. Through things like this, where Bang Bang Con is the start, we will do our best and work hard even if we are not sure when we can come face to face. My mood is great to have been able to perform with friends in so long and I hope we do this more in the future. I love you," via Koreaboo's translation.

ARMY are excited for the release of BTS' fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey, which drops on July 15, 2020. Moreover, Stay Gold, which is the lead single, drops tomorrow, i.e. June 19, 2020. There will also be a music video for the upcoming track. However, the song that ARMY is most excited about is Your Eyes Tell, which is a ballad composed by Jungkook.

BTS are also busy working on their next album, which is going to be their most personal to date as the members have key roles in the making of said album. When it comes to RM, the Bangtan leader will be the producer of the album.

