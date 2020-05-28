BTS member Suga aka AGUST D shares reason behind his scar in Daechwita MV; Reveals his favourite song from D 2

In an interview for his second mixtape, D-2, BTS member Suga aka AGUST spoke candidly about why it took four years for his mixtape to come out, his favourite song from D-2 and the meaning behind his scar in Daechwita MV. Watch the 28-year-old rapper's interview below.

"The archive of 28-year-old AGUST D. I think that'll do. The one I released on August 16, 2016, was about AGUST D in 2016. The one out in May 2020 is D-2, is about 28-year-old AGUST D. I think it'll be fun to see how my thoughts and views have changed. It's really just for self-satisfaction. They're purely for the fans so I hope you give a listen and just enjoy them," BTS member Suga aka AGUST D shared regarding his chart-topping mixtape, D-2, in an interview dropped recently on BANGTANTV.

Yoongi spoke passionately about the thought process behind not just the making of D-2 but also the title track, Daechwita, which had a killer MV. As to why he took four years to make his mixtape comeback, Suga revealed that he had it ready for a 2019 release but because there were other priorities, he had to wait and polish out his second mixtape further. While the director of Daechwita MV wanted a more minimalistic approach to the music video, AGUST D wanted a larger than life aesthetic and hence a new script was made. The reason behind the historical drama set; in Suga's own words is because "I've liked historical dramas since I was a kid."

Through Daechwita MV, AGUST D wanted to show the beauty in contrast between the King and the new AGUST D. When asked about the reason behind the scar on his eye for the Daechwita MV, Yoongi confessed, "Nothing special really. I just wanted it to be shocking when I lifted my face. That's all. I wanted there to be a contrast with the set. Those kind of... I wanted those watching to go 'wow!' So, I lost a lot of weight."

Moreover, Suga made sure to give a shoutout to the artists that he got to work with including BTS leader RM, MAX, Niihwa and NELL. Moreover, AGUST D shared that he's listening to Promise from D-2, a lot, nowadays.

Check out Agust D's D-2 mixtape interview below:

ALSO READ: PICS: BTS' J Hope visits Suga, Jin & Jungkook on Daechwita MV set along with coffee truck dedicated to AGUST D

What did you think of D-2 and which was your favourite song? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×