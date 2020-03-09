BTS member Suga asks ARMY if they ate 'chicken with salt' while thanking them for love filled birthday wishes

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The BTS ARMY celebrated Suga's birthday on March 9. The singer took to Twitter to thank his fans for their wishes and ask them an important question.

The BTS ARMY has been busy celebrating Suga's birthday. The Bangtan Boy turned 27 today and fans are doing everything in their hand to make it a memorable occasion for the singer. From fan art to banners at New York's Times Square, the ARMY has set a new benchmark for Suga's birthday celebrations. Even the BTS members made sure Suga had a fun birthday. The K-Pop band surprised Yoongi with cake and took him out for dinner which was paid by Jin.

Overwhelmed with the love he received, Suga took to Twitter to thank fans for the wishes. With his thank-you note, he joked with the fans by asking if they eat chicken with salt. His tweet translated into, "Thank you, ARMY. I think it was a happy birthday thanks to you. Did you all eat chicken with salt? Ha ha As always, thank you and love you. Thank you for the birthday wishes!#SUGA"

His tweet came hours after Big Hit Entertainment shared a gif where Suga blew kisses at the camera and wished the singer. Check out the two tweets below:

감사합니다 아미 여러분 덕분에 행복한 생일이 된 것 같습니다 다들 치킨에 소금 드셨나요?ㅎㅎ 항상 감사하고 사랑합니다 축하해주셔서 감사합니다! #SUGA — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 9, 2020

BTS took to social media to reveal Suga was surprised by the cake and birthday celebrations RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and V had arranged for him. However, in a VLive before his birthday, Suga confessed he knew the Bangtan Boys were up to something.

Check out the video below:

