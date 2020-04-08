BTS member Suga drops early version on Trivia: Seesaw & we want Yoongi to drop this version ASAP

BTS singer Suga shared an early version of his song Trivia: Seesaw. Fans are wondering if Yoongi is about to drop a new version of the Love Yourself: Answer song.

BTS singer Suga has been revisiting his archives lately. A few days ago, Yoongi shared a picture of his old lyrical notes. The notes featured lyrics of his songs 134340, The last, Outro: Tear. Now, the singer shared an audio clip of his song Trivia: Seesaw. The song featured on BTS' 2018 album titled Love Yourself: Answer. While the ARMY loved every bit of the version released in the album, Yoongi has now shared one of the earlier versions of the song.

The early version was titled “180213 flower vocal guide." This hints that the song was originally called Flower. The singer shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “I was rummaging around and then hahahahahaha my draft came up.” The new version is extremely different from the final version released. Suga had previously revealed that the song was originally supposed to be performed by all the Bangtan Boys. But due to the change of plans resulted in becoming his solo track for the album.

Check out Trivia: Seesaw's early version below:

뒤적거리다 보닠ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 초안이 똭 pic.twitter.com/bJGnQJn3TW — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) April 7, 2020

The ARMY fell in love with the audio clip immediately. But some even speculated a new version might be coming our way. "Yoongi posted last time lyrics from songs he wrote and now a video of Seesaw ... is that supposed to mean that something is on the way," a fan wondered. "WE'RE ABT TO GET YOONGI SEESAW PART 2 OMG," added another ARMY member. Others think Yoongi is busy with spring cleaning.

Check out the ARMY reactions below:

omg sir we need you to release this version asap pic.twitter.com/Rch4YOCiuZ — (@ggukpocket) April 7, 2020

I need that now — Kookie_&.Tae⁷ (@WinterBearT7) April 7, 2020

I NEED THIS VERSION RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/uDjuCafM32 — Presh ⁷ Bangteez (@eternal_jungkoo) April 7, 2020

I thought it's gonna be Jungkook saying flower like 98641563468416 times sdıgjadfkjfjhadfh — Risus⁷ (@shyguymon) April 7, 2020

Omg!! Idk if this is "Seesaw” in English but whatever it is it’s amazing yessss Suga https://t.co/xxSRFpQCv5 — Deborah Luciano (@DeborahLucian12) April 8, 2020

What did you think of the early version? Let us know in the comments below.

