BTS member Suga takes over Times Square and ARMY flock to take pictures with Min Yoongi; See Pics & Videos

BTS member Suga turns 26 today. While RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook surprised him with a cake, ARMY in the US is flocking to Times Square to mark his birthday.

It is Suga Day! Min Yoongi turns 26 today and BTS, along with the ARMY, is making sure he has a memorable birthday. On one hand, the Bangtan Boys revealed how they surprised Yoongi with a cake before they headed out for dinner. On the other hand, a few BTS fans in New York are taking to Twitter to reveal their way of celebrating the BTS member's birthday. From fan art to their favourite videos of the K-Pop star, ARMY has flooded our timelines with Suga.

But the ARMY in the US is doing a little different. BTS fans are flocking to New York's famous Times Square to click a picture with a billboard of Suga celebrating his birthday. An advertisement has been installed in Manhattan's high-end commercial space to mark Suga Day by Baidu Suga Bar, a Suga fan club from China. The picture was taken as part of BTS' Map of The Soul: 7's concept photos.

While the advertisement was installed a few days before his birthday, several fans felt the occasion of his birthday would be apt to head to Times Square and click a picture with the poster. BTS fans took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the installment. Check them out below:

#HAPPYSUGADAY at Times Square! Very Large, beautiful, and bright in the heart of NYC! TY @Baidu_suga_bar pic.twitter.com/J4l0K5eg1h — Annie (@nyc_seoul) March 8, 2020

I’ve been holding onto this picture for an entire week! Happy Birthday SUGA s/o to the fans who were able to get this up in Times Square! #HappySUGAday #HBDSUGAItsARMY pic.twitter.com/Q8IRuGqJWr — Jada pinkett selena Kyle (@thatgrljada) March 8, 2020

Meanwhile, BTS took to Twitter to share two videos. One of which showed RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook brought a chocolate cake for Yoongi. The singer was evidently surprised by the sweet gesture. Check out the video below:

On the occasion of Suga's birthday, at least 20 hashtags celebrating Suga were trending. This included #HappyBirthdayYoongi, #GeniusMinSuga, #AyoSuga, and #ShiningDayOfMinPD. It's truly Suga day on social media! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

