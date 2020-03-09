BTS member Suga takes over Times Square and ARMY flock to take pictures with Min Yoongi; See Pics & Videos
It is Suga Day! Min Yoongi turns 26 today and BTS, along with the ARMY, is making sure he has a memorable birthday. On one hand, the Bangtan Boys revealed how they surprised Yoongi with a cake before they headed out for dinner. On the other hand, a few BTS fans in New York are taking to Twitter to reveal their way of celebrating the BTS member's birthday. From fan art to their favourite videos of the K-Pop star, ARMY has flooded our timelines with Suga.
But the ARMY in the US is doing a little different. BTS fans are flocking to New York's famous Times Square to click a picture with a billboard of Suga celebrating his birthday. An advertisement has been installed in Manhattan's high-end commercial space to mark Suga Day by Baidu Suga Bar, a Suga fan club from China. The picture was taken as part of BTS' Map of The Soul: 7's concept photos.
While the advertisement was installed a few days before his birthday, several fans felt the occasion of his birthday would be apt to head to Times Square and click a picture with the poster. BTS fans took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the installment. Check them out below:
Suga birthday Ads in Times Square, NY
— (@leys_ash) March 9, 2020
Yoongi in Times Square Thank you @baidu_suga_bar for the billboard!
— LittleSouls⁷ (@v_littlesouls) March 4, 2020
#HAPPYSUGADAY at Times Square! Very Large, beautiful, and bright in the heart of NYC!
— Annie (@nyc_seoul) March 8, 2020
Happy birthday Yoongi
Happy birthday Yoongi

Thank you @Baidu_suga_bar for the beautiful birthday billboard ad of Yoongi in Times Square!
— jenny⁷ (@iamjennybear) March 8, 2020
I've been holding onto this picture for an entire week! Happy Birthday SUGA s/o to the fans who were able to get this up in Times Square!
— Jada pinkett selena Kyle (@thatgrljada) March 8, 2020
Meanwhile, BTS took to Twitter to share two videos. One of which showed RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook brought a chocolate cake for Yoongi. The singer was evidently surprised by the sweet gesture. Check out the video below:
#윤기생일ᄎᄏ #슈가생일ㅊㅋ
윤기형은 귀여우니까 2살 pic.twitter.com/N1mGIDg8rR
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 8, 2020
On the occasion of Suga's birthday, at least 20 hashtags celebrating Suga were trending. This included #HappyBirthdayYoongi, #GeniusMinSuga, #AyoSuga, and #ShiningDayOfMinPD. It's truly Suga day on social media! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
