BTS member V aka Taehyung is all praises for Jungkook's solo song Euphoria; Says it's a masterpiece

During a recent interaction with a fan on Weverse, BTS member V made sure to compliment his bandmate Jungkook on his swoon-worthy solo song Euphoria, calling it a masterpiece. Read below for more details.

One of the best things about BTS as a band is that not only do we get to see the septet work their magic with music on a collective aspect but we also see their individual strength through their solo songs. Map of the Soul: 7 saw each member shine bright with their solo tracks while showing their differentiating qualities that make them gell so well as a K-pop band! Whether it be Jimin's scintillating vocals in Filter or Jin's soothing voice in his dedication to ARMY, Moon, the boys really showed us what sets them apart from the rest of the crowd!

Recently, an ARMY member posted on Weverse, "I didn't pass the second round interview.... and I just kept feeling down... so while I was walking over, I listened to Jungkook-nim's 'Euphoria' on repeat. It was a big comfort for my soul!" Responding to this was V aka Taehyung, who has been actively responding to ARMY posts on Weverse while on quarantine mode due to the coronavirus scare. "Euphoria is a masterpiece," TaeTae simply wrote and we have to agree with him as Jungkook's vocals in Love Yourself: Answer track was otherwordly!

Check out V praising Jungkook's solo song Euphoria on Weverse below:

Is Euphoria your favourite Jungkook solo track? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed by RM that BTS was already working on their next album, post the release of Map of the Soul: 7. Moreover, their online weekend concert Bang Bang Con, which took place recently, registered 50 million views, making it a massive success.

